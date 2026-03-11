Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Meets Police; Seeks Minority Protection, Fair Probe
Following tensions after Tarun's death, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind urged Delhi Police to ensure an impartial investigation, curb communal hatred and protect religious activities.
Published : March 11, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has raised serious concerns over the tense situation in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area following the death of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar. A delegation from the organisation met senior police officials on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum, seeking urgent steps to maintain peace and communal harmony.
The delegation met Jatin Narwal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range), at his office in Janakpuri. The team was led by the organisation's General Secretary, Maulana Mohammad Hakimuddin Qasmi, who expressed concern about the rising tension in JJ Colony, Uttam Nagar, following the incident.
During the meeting, the delegation said that Tarun Kumar's death was tragic and called for a fair, impartiial and transparent investigation to uncover the complete facts of the case. Members of the delegation also pointed out that some elements were allegedly trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the area after the incident.
According to the memorandum submitted to the police, incidents of vandalism and arson have also been reported in some places following the death. The organisation demanded that these incidents be investigated thoroughly and that strict action be taken against those responsible.
The delegation placed five key demands before the police. These included strict action against individuals spreading communal hatred, curbing inflammatory and provocative messages on social media, strengthening security arrangements in the affected areas, conducting an impartial investigation into incidents of vandalism and arson, and ensuring security for the Muslim community during religious activities in the ongoing month of Ramadan and the upcoming Eid al-Fitr.
The organisation has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, and the Delhi Police Commissioner regarding the matter, urging them to take necessary steps to maintain peace.
Responding to the concerns, Jatin Narwal assured the delegation that the police are taking all necessary steps to maintain law and order. He said surveillance on the entry of outsiders into the area has been increased, and peace committee meetings are being organised. Police also assured that security will be provided to all residents and strict action will be taken against those spreading rumours or hatred.
Also Read
Uttam Nagar Clash: MCD Demolishes Property Linked To Accused