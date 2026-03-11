ETV Bharat / state

Uttam Nagar Murder Case: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Meets Police; Seeks Minority Protection, Fair Probe

New Delhi: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has raised serious concerns over the tense situation in Delhi's Uttam Nagar area following the death of 26-year-old Tarun Kumar. A delegation from the organisation met senior police officials on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum, seeking urgent steps to maintain peace and communal harmony.

The delegation met Jatin Narwal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Western Range), at his office in Janakpuri. The team was led by the organisation's General Secretary, Maulana Mohammad Hakimuddin Qasmi, who expressed concern about the rising tension in JJ Colony, Uttam Nagar, following the incident.

During the meeting, the delegation said that Tarun Kumar's death was tragic and called for a fair, impartiial and transparent investigation to uncover the complete facts of the case. Members of the delegation also pointed out that some elements were allegedly trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in the area after the incident.

According to the memorandum submitted to the police, incidents of vandalism and arson have also been reported in some places following the death. The organisation demanded that these incidents be investigated thoroughly and that strict action be taken against those responsible.