Uttam Nagar Clash: MCD Demolishes Property Linked To Accused

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday demolished a property linked to an accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case.

According to the police, the action was taken against the property linked to the accused Nizamuddin. Police have so far apprehended seven individuals including a minor, in connection with the case, in which a 26-year-old man was beaten to death during a clash between people from different communities on Holi.

Three persons from one side and five from the other were injured in the clash. All the injured were taken to the hospital, where most were discharged the same day, but 26-year-old Tarun remained in critical condition. He died the next day during treatment, after which the police added murder charge to the case.