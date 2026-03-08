Uttam Nagar Clash: MCD Demolishes Property Linked To Accused
According to the police, the action was taken against the property linked to the accused Nizamuddin.
Published : March 8, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday demolished a property linked to an accused in the Uttam Nagar murder case.
According to the police, the action was taken against the property linked to the accused Nizamuddin. Police have so far apprehended seven individuals including a minor, in connection with the case, in which a 26-year-old man was beaten to death during a clash between people from different communities on Holi.
Three persons from one side and five from the other were injured in the clash. All the injured were taken to the hospital, where most were discharged the same day, but 26-year-old Tarun remained in critical condition. He died the next day during treatment, after which the police added murder charge to the case.
DCP Kushal Pal Singh said preliminary investigation has revealed that both the families had known each other for the last 50 years and there had been disputes in the past over minor issues like parking and garbage disposal. Police said a few anti-social elements are trying to give a different color to this incident, but the situation in the area is completely under control. People have also been appealed people not to pay attention to rumours.
Police said investigation into the incident is on. Amid the rising tensions, the Delhi Police have intensified security arrangements in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any further tension.
