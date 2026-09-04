ETV Bharat / state

Uttam Kumar Film Centre To Come Up In New Town, Mithun Chakraborty Appointed Bengal's Cultural Adviser

Kolkata: A state-of-the-art 'Uttam Kumar Film Centre' is being built in New Town at a cost of Rs 25 crore, said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the 'bhumi puja' (ground-breaking) ceremony of this mega project on Friday

Entrusting the finalisation of the design to prominent figures from Tollywood, he said, "It is best to let the experts handle the work that belongs to their domain. We will simply facilitate it; one shouldn't interfere in any aspect."

The film centre in New Town will be modelled entirely after Nandan. The facility will be divided into three sections. The first section will house two cinema halls with a seating capacity of 750, a preview theatre, a food court, and parking facilities. The second section will feature a 1,000-seat auditorium and an open-air theatre for cultural events. The third section will contain laboratories and studios dedicated to animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, extended reality (XR), and film post-production.

The Chief Minister said that soil testing and site selection have already been completed, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) process is underway. Construction agencies under HIDCO will begin work as soon as the monsoon season ends.

To expedite construction, the Chief Minister has instructed Information and Cultural Affairs secretary Soumitra Mohan and HIDCO MD Bibhu Goel to sit with the centenary committee and finalise the design.