Uttam Kumar Film Centre To Come Up In New Town, Mithun Chakraborty Appointed Bengal's Cultural Adviser
The proposed Uttam Kumar Film Centre will house two cinema halls, preview and open-air theatres, auditorium, studios, food court and parking lots, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 4:31 PM IST
Kolkata: A state-of-the-art 'Uttam Kumar Film Centre' is being built in New Town at a cost of Rs 25 crore, said Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at the 'bhumi puja' (ground-breaking) ceremony of this mega project on Friday
Entrusting the finalisation of the design to prominent figures from Tollywood, he said, "It is best to let the experts handle the work that belongs to their domain. We will simply facilitate it; one shouldn't interfere in any aspect."
The film centre in New Town will be modelled entirely after Nandan. The facility will be divided into three sections. The first section will house two cinema halls with a seating capacity of 750, a preview theatre, a food court, and parking facilities. The second section will feature a 1,000-seat auditorium and an open-air theatre for cultural events. The third section will contain laboratories and studios dedicated to animation, visual effects, gaming, comics, extended reality (XR), and film post-production.
The Chief Minister said that soil testing and site selection have already been completed, and the Detailed Project Report (DPR) process is underway. Construction agencies under HIDCO will begin work as soon as the monsoon season ends.
To expedite construction, the Chief Minister has instructed Information and Cultural Affairs secretary Soumitra Mohan and HIDCO MD Bibhu Goel to sit with the centenary committee and finalise the design.
On the occasion, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was officially announced as the state government's Cultural Adviser. Prominent Tollywood personalities will be felicitated over the coming days, up to the sixth of the month, said the Chief Minister, clarifying that the government did not interfere in the selection process for these honours.
The West Bengal government, Shilpi Sansad, and the entire Tollywood fraternity came together under the inspiration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate the 'Mahanayak's' birth centenary.
Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee is playing the leading role in spearheading this massive initiative. The Chief Minister also dismissed the ongoing speculation regarding his potential entry into politics. Quoting Prosenjit, he mentioned that the actor had told him, "Honorable Chief Minister, you have just assumed office; I have not come to ask for anything for myself."
Ranjit Mallick, Roopa Ganguly, Rituparna Sengupta, Rudranil Ghosh, Jisshu Sengupta, Minister Arjun Singh, and others were present at the event.
Explaining the objective of this long-term project, the Chief Minister concluded by saying, "It should not be merely a fleeting event; we must create something that Bengal and the Bengalis will remember for decades to come."
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