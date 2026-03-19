ETV Bharat / state

Uterus Scam 2.0: Pvt Hospital In Bihar's Patna Removes Uteruses Of Six Women To Avail Ayushman Bharat Benefits

File photo of Anita Devi before her uterus was removed at the hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: A private hospital in Bihar's capital Patna conducted unnecessary hysterectomies on six women, and removed their uteruses without their permission to claim financial benefits under Central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.

The surgeries, which took a toll on the victims' health, were conducted at Evers Hospital in Patna's Kankarbagh locality. It could be a tip of the iceberg of an extensive and massive statewide scam similar to the previous ‘uterus removal scam’ that was unearthed in Bihar in 2012.

The Bihar government cancelled the hospital's registration for Ayushman Bharat facilities after a probe confirmed the misdeeds, while the Bihar Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognizance of the issue. All the six surgeries were conducted last year. The patients were told they needed hernia surgery and were admitted to the hospital. The fraud came to light after they were discharged and returned home to discover that their periods had stopped.

Worried by this, the women, aged between 30 and 38, consulted doctors. The ultrasound tests of their abdomens revealed, much to their shock and anger, that their uteruses were missing.

One of the victims, 35-year-old Anita Devi, is a widow residing in Parmanandpur village under Sonepur block of Saran district. She supports her three children and parents-in-law through farming, but the surgery has ruined her physically, mentally and financially.

“I underwent surgery for the first time in my life at Evers Hospital on October 10 last year. They operated me for hernia, but stealthily removed my uterus. They did not even inform me about it. I missed my period afterwards. In the meantime, my health deteriorated. I have been suffering from severe headaches, chest pain, lumps on my belly, and uneasiness ever since I was operated upon,” Anita told ETV Bharat.

She has consulted several doctors in the last four months and demands strict punishment for the hospital owners and doctors involved in the incident. Another patient Poonam Devi was admitted to the same hospital for treatment of piles. Her uterus was also fraudulently removed on October 12, 2025. The uteruses of two other victims – Sunita Devi and Mamata Devi – were also removed in similar manner.

The complaint and the probe against the hospital

Anita decided to fight against the hospital. Her maternal uncle and RTI activist Tribhuvan Prasad Yadav complained to Patna civil surgeon, district magistrate, and senior officials of the health department which triggered a probe against the hospital.

“Evers Hospital is run by doctors who are in Bihar government service. They have devised a system of making money through unnecessary surgeries to claim money under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, without bothering about the life of the patients. They must be punished and jailed,” Tribhuvan told ETV Bharat.

The RTI activist added a thorough probe should be conducted against the hospital because the six cases that have come to light could be just the tip of the iceberg.

Meanwhile, Patna civil surgeon Yogendra Prasad Mandal constituted a three-member board of doctors including Awadhesh Kumar, SS Rai and Kamini Singh, to investigate the matter. The hospital tried to pass Anita off as dead, but she appeared before the board to prove she was alive. The hospital also presented laboratory and imaging reports to prove that Anita’s uterus was removed when she was admitted there. However, the medical board found the claims to be fake.

The report of the medical board accessed by ETV Bharat said: “Clearly, the uterus of the said patient (Anita Devi) was surgically removed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme while informing her that she was suffering from ‘incisional hernia’. The hospital has cheated the patient and government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.”

The action taken against the hospital so far

Acting on the medical board's report, Mandal cancelled Evers Hospital’s registration for the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He is also preparing to cancel its registration and permission to function as a hospital.

“This is an extremely serious matter. Uteruses of six women were removed while keeping them in the dark. The hospital cheated them and the government. We have cancelled its registration under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. We are also contemplating revoking the permission given to it to function as a hospital,” the civil surgeon told ETV Bharat on Thursday.

The Bihar Human Rights Commission (BHRC) took suo motu cognizance of the matter on Wednesday and called for a report from the state government. BHRC chairperson Justice (retired) Ananta Manohar Badar has sought a report from the additional chief secretary, health department, government of Bihar, Patna district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and civil surgeon within eight weeks.

The BHRC has scheduled a hearing on the issue on June 1.