Uterus Scam 2.0: Pvt Hospital In Bihar's Patna Removes Uteruses Of Six Women To Avail Ayushman Bharat Benefits
It could be a tip of the iceberg of an extensive and massive statewide scam similar to a scam unearthed in the state in 2012.
By Dev Raj
Published : March 19, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Patna: A private hospital in Bihar's capital Patna conducted unnecessary hysterectomies on six women, and removed their uteruses without their permission to claim financial benefits under Central government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.
The surgeries, which took a toll on the victims' health, were conducted at Evers Hospital in Patna's Kankarbagh locality. It could be a tip of the iceberg of an extensive and massive statewide scam similar to the previous ‘uterus removal scam’ that was unearthed in Bihar in 2012.
The Bihar government cancelled the hospital's registration for Ayushman Bharat facilities after a probe confirmed the misdeeds, while the Bihar Human Rights Commission took suo motu cognizance of the issue. All the six surgeries were conducted last year. The patients were told they needed hernia surgery and were admitted to the hospital. The fraud came to light after they were discharged and returned home to discover that their periods had stopped.
Worried by this, the women, aged between 30 and 38, consulted doctors. The ultrasound tests of their abdomens revealed, much to their shock and anger, that their uteruses were missing.
One of the victims, 35-year-old Anita Devi, is a widow residing in Parmanandpur village under Sonepur block of Saran district. She supports her three children and parents-in-law through farming, but the surgery has ruined her physically, mentally and financially.
“I underwent surgery for the first time in my life at Evers Hospital on October 10 last year. They operated me for hernia, but stealthily removed my uterus. They did not even inform me about it. I missed my period afterwards. In the meantime, my health deteriorated. I have been suffering from severe headaches, chest pain, lumps on my belly, and uneasiness ever since I was operated upon,” Anita told ETV Bharat.
She has consulted several doctors in the last four months and demands strict punishment for the hospital owners and doctors involved in the incident. Another patient Poonam Devi was admitted to the same hospital for treatment of piles. Her uterus was also fraudulently removed on October 12, 2025. The uteruses of two other victims – Sunita Devi and Mamata Devi – were also removed in similar manner.
The complaint and the probe against the hospital
Anita decided to fight against the hospital. Her maternal uncle and RTI activist Tribhuvan Prasad Yadav complained to Patna civil surgeon, district magistrate, and senior officials of the health department which triggered a probe against the hospital.
“Evers Hospital is run by doctors who are in Bihar government service. They have devised a system of making money through unnecessary surgeries to claim money under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, without bothering about the life of the patients. They must be punished and jailed,” Tribhuvan told ETV Bharat.
The RTI activist added a thorough probe should be conducted against the hospital because the six cases that have come to light could be just the tip of the iceberg.
Meanwhile, Patna civil surgeon Yogendra Prasad Mandal constituted a three-member board of doctors including Awadhesh Kumar, SS Rai and Kamini Singh, to investigate the matter. The hospital tried to pass Anita off as dead, but she appeared before the board to prove she was alive. The hospital also presented laboratory and imaging reports to prove that Anita’s uterus was removed when she was admitted there. However, the medical board found the claims to be fake.
The report of the medical board accessed by ETV Bharat said: “Clearly, the uterus of the said patient (Anita Devi) was surgically removed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme while informing her that she was suffering from ‘incisional hernia’. The hospital has cheated the patient and government’s Ayushman Bharat scheme.”
The action taken against the hospital so far
Acting on the medical board's report, Mandal cancelled Evers Hospital’s registration for the Ayushman Bharat scheme. He is also preparing to cancel its registration and permission to function as a hospital.
“This is an extremely serious matter. Uteruses of six women were removed while keeping them in the dark. The hospital cheated them and the government. We have cancelled its registration under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. We are also contemplating revoking the permission given to it to function as a hospital,” the civil surgeon told ETV Bharat on Thursday.
The Bihar Human Rights Commission (BHRC) took suo motu cognizance of the matter on Wednesday and called for a report from the state government. BHRC chairperson Justice (retired) Ananta Manohar Badar has sought a report from the additional chief secretary, health department, government of Bihar, Patna district magistrate, senior superintendent of police and civil surgeon within eight weeks.
The BHRC has scheduled a hearing on the issue on June 1.
Unanswered questions
The Patna civil surgeon could not explain why an FIR has not been registered against the hospital even after the medical board found various malpractices, forgery, and cheating, nor why the hospital authorities and the doctors involved have not been arrested.
When asked why the probe was not extended to previous surgeries conducted at the hospital as it could have been defrauding patients and the government for a long time, the civil surgeon said: “We only investigated the six cases because we received complaints about them.”
Also, why was the state government still contemplating cancellation of the the licence to the hospital, instead of taking a concrete step in this regard.
However, Tribhuvan has vowed to take the matter to its logical end. “I will write to the National Medical Commission (formerly Medical Council of India) and the state medical council to seek the cancellation of the MBBS and other medical degrees of the doctors involved in this scam. They have no right to practice and play with patients' lives,” he said.
“If nothing works, I will move the court. It is for the Central and state governments to investigate whether similar frauds are being committed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in other private hospitals as well,” Tribhuvan added.
What is Ayushman Bharat scheme?
Billed as the world’s largest government-funded free health care scheme, the Ayushman Bharat or Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) was launched by the central government in 2018. It provides a free, cashless health cover of Rs 5 lakh per family annually to poor and vulnerable families.
Over 43.58 crore Ayushman Bharat cards have been issued across the country, more than 10.41 crore hospitalisations have been availed at 35,811 empanelled hospitals, and around Rs 1.51 lakh crore has been authorised for hospital admissions under the scheme so far.
Bihar has over 4.12 crore Ayushman Bharat card holders and ranks third in the country after Uttar Pradesh with 5.67 crore cards and Madhya Pradesh with 4.46 crore.
However, the scheme leaves much scope for fraud by a nexus of private hospitals, government health authorities, and monitoring agencies through unnecessary hospital admissions and surgeries, prolonged treatment, and overbilling. At times private hospitals fleece poor patients of extra money while availing reimbursement through the scheme as well.
The previous uterus or womb removal scam in Bihar
A massive ‘uterus scam’ had rocked Bihar in 2012. Back then investigations by government agencies found that unnecessary or bogus hysterectomies were performed on a large number of poor women to fraudulently claim insurance money under the central government’s Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) under which private hospitals could claim up to Rs 30,000 per patient.
The mega scam came to light when the then Samastipur district magistrate Kundan Kumar organised special medical camps to re-examine women patients after receiving complaints of bogus or unnecessary surgeries.
A subsequent report by the Samastipur district administration revealed that the uteruses of 316 young and healthy women were removed out of a total of 2,606 women medically examined. In a few cases the women had just superficial cut marks on their skin while their uteruses were intact and insurance claims were made for surgeries.
Though definite figures never came to light, estimates by various government agencies, civil society organisations, and private institutions put bogus or unnecessary uterus surgeries in the range of 16,000 to 50,000 between 2010 and 2012. FIRs were registered against 13 doctors and 33 hospitals empanelled under RSBY. However, most of the accused continue to practice after obtaining anticipatory bail from the courts.
The BHRC took suo motu cognizance of the scam and ordered the state government to pay compensation to 708 identified victims, initially setting amounts of Rs 2.5 lakh for women under 40 and Rs 1.5 lakh for those over 40. The state government released the compensation amount in April 2019 following a Patna High Court order.
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