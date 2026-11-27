‘Why Should We Trust Them?’: UT Khader Questions 10-Day ASHA Protest; Union Alleges Betrayal as CM Appeals For Calm
His remarks drew a sharp response from ASHA workers' union leader Nagalakshmi, who accused the government of repeatedly failing to fulfil promises.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 4:15 AM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader on Thursday courted a fresh controversy by questioning the need for cooperation with protesting ASHA workers if they did not trust the government's assurances, claiming that healthcare services had continued without major disruption despite their absence for 10 days.
His remarks drew a sharp response from ASHA workers' union leader Nagalakshmi, who accused the government of repeatedly failing to fulfil its promises and ignoring the contribution of frontline health workers.
The ASHA workers’ indefinite day-and-night protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru entered 10 days on Thursday. Under the banner of the Karnataka State Joint ASHA Workers' Association, they have been demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 and the fulfilment of pending demands.
Khader said deliveries and other healthcare services had continued despite the workers staying away from duty. "They have not worked for 10 days. Are people not receiving healthcare services? Are deliveries not taking place? Everything is happening. There has been no major disruption. They have shown that things can function even if they are not there," he said.
The minister pointed out that Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), Community Health Officers (CHOs), doctors and other healthcare personnel were continuing to provide services. However, he clarified that he was not dismissing the contribution of ASHA workers. He said the government had sympathy and concern for them but expected them to respect the assurance given by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and return to duty.
"If they do not have faith in us and do not trust what we have said, then why should we have faith in them and fulfil the assurance?" Khader asked, adding that the government had promised to find a solution by the end of the Assembly session.
He said the Chief Minister had met the workers and assured them that their demands would be discussed with the Finance Department, legislators and the Cabinet before a decision was taken. Khader also said the state government was providing ASHA workers an additional Rs 5,000 over and above the remuneration paid by the Centre. Any further increase, he said, would have to be examined considering its financial implications for around 41,000 workers.
"I have not lost my patience, but I am disappointed. They should respect the government's assurance, return to work and give us time to find a solution," he said. Reacting to the minister's remarks, Nagalakshmi, secretary of the ASHA Union, affiliated to AIUTUC, expressed disappointment and questioned the government's credibility.
"We have always held a lot of respect for health minister UT Khader. It is saddening that he has spoken in this manner. We have been betrayed time and again by successive governments. Several Chief Ministers gave us assurances and made announcements, but failed to fulfil them," she said.
She pointed out that ASHA workers had approached the government several times and submitted memorandums before launching the protest. Referring to the neighbouring state's remuneration of Rs 12,000, she said workers were demanding a similar payment.
"How can we have faith in the government when the promises are not fulfilled? Ten days have passed, but there has been no meaningful discussion on resolving our demands. They expect us to withdraw the protest without taking any concrete steps," she said.
Nagalakshmi also rejected the minister's claim that healthcare services could function without ASHA workers. She said existing health staff were already facing nearly 50 per cent vacancies and struggling with additional workloads.
ASHA workers visit households, identify pregnant women, monitor their health, provide information on iron and folic acid tablets, ensure children's vaccinations and maintain records of various government health programmes. They also conduct follow-up visits after childbirth and create awareness about diseases such as dengue and chikungunya, she said.
"Who will serve the 80 per cent of the population that depends on these workers? A few people cannot manage such a huge workload. Women are sitting on the streets in cold, rain and sunshine. Protesting is our constitutional right. It is the government's responsibility to resolve our issues," she said, urging the government to fulfil their demands immediately.
Responding to Khader’s statement, CM DK Shivakumar said, “We need everyone. I do not know what he said and in a state of anger he must have spoken. Minister Narendraswamy’s statement had been distorted. Speaking as the Chief Minister, I am humbly appealing to them to call off the protest.”
Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka criticised Khader's remarks, saying, "The Health Department will function even without you, Mr. Khader; just resign." He accused Congress leaders of trivialising the struggles and sacrifices of ASHA workers. The protest continues amid demands for a written assurance and a time-bound decision from the government.
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