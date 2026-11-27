ETV Bharat / state

‘Why Should We Trust Them?’: UT Khader Questions 10-Day ASHA Protest; Union Alleges Betrayal as CM Appeals For Calm

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister UT Khader on Thursday courted a fresh controversy by questioning the need for cooperation with protesting ASHA workers if they did not trust the government's assurances, claiming that healthcare services had continued without major disruption despite their absence for 10 days.

The ASHA workers’ indefinite day-and-night protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru entered 10 days on Thursday. Under the banner of the Karnataka State Joint ASHA Workers' Association, they have been demanding a monthly honorarium of Rs 15,000 and the fulfilment of pending demands.



Khader said deliveries and other healthcare services had continued despite the workers staying away from duty. "They have not worked for 10 days. Are people not receiving healthcare services? Are deliveries not taking place? Everything is happening. There has been no major disruption. They have shown that things can function even if they are not there," he said.

The minister pointed out that Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs), Community Health Officers (CHOs), doctors and other healthcare personnel were continuing to provide services. However, he clarified that he was not dismissing the contribution of ASHA workers. He said the government had sympathy and concern for them but expected them to respect the assurance given by Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and return to duty.

"If they do not have faith in us and do not trust what we have said, then why should we have faith in them and fulfil the assurance?" Khader asked, adding that the government had promised to find a solution by the end of the Assembly session.

He said the Chief Minister had met the workers and assured them that their demands would be discussed with the Finance Department, legislators and the Cabinet before a decision was taken. Khader also said the state government was providing ASHA workers an additional Rs 5,000 over and above the remuneration paid by the Centre. Any further increase, he said, would have to be examined considering its financial implications for around 41,000 workers.



"I have not lost my patience, but I am disappointed. They should respect the government's assurance, return to work and give us time to find a solution," he said. Reacting to the minister's remarks, Nagalakshmi, secretary of the ASHA Union, affiliated to AIUTUC, expressed disappointment and questioned the government's credibility.

"We have always held a lot of respect for health minister UT Khader. It is saddening that he has spoken in this manner. We have been betrayed time and again by successive governments. Several Chief Ministers gave us assurances and made announcements, but failed to fulfil them," she said.

She pointed out that ASHA workers had approached the government several times and submitted memorandums before launching the protest. Referring to the neighbouring state's remuneration of Rs 12,000, she said workers were demanding a similar payment.