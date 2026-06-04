ETV Bharat / state

Ustad Bismillah Khan's House In Varanasi To Be Converted Into Museum

Ustad Bismillah Khan lived in Beniyabagh area is also being converted into a museum. Nagpal added, "Ustad Bismillah Khan was awarded the Bharat Ratna and has been a sterling personality of Varanasi, who gave recognition to Shehnai in the whole world."

Also, the streets will be given a new look. This includes the streets of Banaras Gharana, the house of Ustad Bismillah Khan as well as streets associated with other great personalities.

Municipal Commissioner Himanshu Nagpal said, "Our city of Varanasi has been a home to many Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Bharat Ratna awardees. We need to preserve their residences and belongings. One such is the house of Bismillah Khan's house, which we plan to convert into a museum."

Varanasi: The Varanasi Municipal Corporation plans to design and reshape the historical, cultural, literary and artistic heritage of the city. These plans include changing the facade and appearance of the famous streets, and this entire proposal will cost Rs 30 crore. In this plan, the corporation also wants to convert the house of Bharat Ratna Shehnai doyen, Ustad Bismillah Khan, into a museum.

Nagpal said they are continuously working for the beautification of Varanasi. "We will preserve the historical heritage of this place and will be preserved. All these efforts are being made to beautify," said Nagpal.

The design includes revamping of routes to the houses of people of highest civilian awards, beautifying the footpaths and streets along those routes, the facade will be lit, and they have envisioned putting beautiful paintings on the walls along the way. The entire route will be decorated keeping in mind the heritage of this city.

The corporation said their main objective is to introduce tourists coming to Varanasi to also visit these historical heritages. In fact, Ustad Bismillah Khan has a very special attachment to Varanasi. Though he was born in Dumraon, Bihar, on March 21, 1916, he came to Varanasi at the age of 6 years.

It is in Varanasi that he learned to play Shehnai from his maternal uncle. When India became independent on August 15, 1947, he also played the Shehnai from the ancient instrument of the Red Fort. In 2001, he was also awarded the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

He died on August 21, 2006; he was laid to rest in the present cemetery of Varanasi. Ustad Bismillah's house still exists in the Beniyabagh area of Varanasi, but due to maintenance and family disputes, there have been difficulties in preserving it as a heritage house.

Today it is in a dilapidated condition and in ruins. The upper floor is waiting for his legacy to be cherished, and neighbours are keen that his house gets the due credit so that tourists can learn of the life of this great artiste. In the current lineage, his grandsons are seen to be carrying the tradition of Shehnai.