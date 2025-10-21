ETV Bharat / state

Use Of Term 'Physical Relations' Without Evidence Not Sufficient To Establish Rape: Delhi HC

New Delhi: Mere use of the term "physical relations" without supporting evidence is insufficient to establish rape or aggravated penetrative sexual assault, the Delhi High Court has held. The court's observation came while allowing a man's appeal challenging his conviction and 10 years imprisonment in a rape case and acquitting him of the charges.

"In the peculiar facts and circumstances of this case, the use of the term 'physical relations', unaccompanied by any supporting evidence, would not be sufficient to hold that the prosecution has been able to prove the offence beyond reasonable doubt.

"The appellant's conviction under Section 376 IPC and Section 6 of the POCSO Act is unsustainable," Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri said in a judgment passed on October 17.

The court, which termed it an unfortunate case, said it was bound to decide the matter on its own merits. It said the child victim and her parents repeatedly stated that "physical relations" were established however, there was no clarity as to what was meant by this expression.

"No further description of the alleged act has been given. Unfortunately, no questions have been put to the victim by the prosecution or trial court to gain some clarity as to whether the essential ingredients of the offence the appellant was charged with, have been made out or not," it said.