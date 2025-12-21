ETV Bharat / state

Use Of AI By Tamil Nadu Forest Dept Brings Down Elephant Deaths On Railway Tracks

Coimbatore: A day after seven elephants were killed and one calf sustained injured after a herd collided with the Sairang-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Assam's Hojai, Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department, stated that the Tamil Nadu Forest Department has saved the lives of 6,000 elephants in the last two years with the help of AI technology.

Sahu said wild elephants came onto railway tracks in Madukkarai forest as a result of which as many as 35 wild elephants have been killed in train accidents on the stretch from Madukkarai to Kanjikode, over the last 20 years. To prevent such mishaps, the Palakkad railway administration and the Forest Department have been taking various measures, she said.

Trains operating from Coimbatore to Kerala via Bothanur and Walayar areas pass through the Madukkarai forest area. Two railway lines, designated A and B have been constructed for the movement of trains through the area. Of these, the A line runs for 2.9 km and the B line for 4.15 km within the forest. Similarly, the railway lines from Walayar to Kanjikode in Kerala also pass through forest areas.

As part of the efforts to prevent elephant deaths, underpasses were constructed at two locations between Walayar and Ettimadai on the B railway line to allow wild elephants to move freely. Further, arrangements have been made to monitor and warn about the movement of wild elephants 24 hours a day with the help of Artificial Intelligence (AI). For this, 12 towers have been erected and 24 AI cameras installed. Through the system, a distance of 7.05 km is being monitored, Sahu said.