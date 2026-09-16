ETV Bharat / state

US Woman Detained Near India-Nepal Border In Bihar's Kishanganj, Police Find Nothing Suspicious After Questioning

Kishanganj: An American woman was detained by personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Kishanganj district on Tuesday, after her activities appeared suspicious to security personnel.

The woman was stopped near border pillar number 130 in the Dighalbank area while returning from the local market with a Nepalese youth.

Since she was a foreign national, SSB personnel detained her and began questioning her. They also examined her passport, travel permission, and other documents.

Police Find Nothing Suspicious

SSB later informed the police, and they questioned the woman in detail. Kishanganj SP Santosh Kumar confirmed the incident and said the investigation found no suspicious conduct or discrepancies on the woman's part.

According to the SP, the woman is originally from Bhutan, but has acquired American citizenship. Her father still lives in Bhutan.

"She is also going to marry the young man she loves on September 21 according to Nepali customs. After being satisfied with the questioning, it was decided to release her. From a security perspective, she was released before the Nepalese force," Santosh Kumar, SP, Kishanganj, said.

Relationship Began On Social Media