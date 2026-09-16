US Woman Detained Near India-Nepal Border In Bihar's Kishanganj, Police Find Nothing Suspicious After Questioning
The woman travelled through Bhutan to meet a Nepalese man she befriended online, and authorities later verified her travel documents | Ashish Sinha reports.
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:16 PM IST
Kishanganj: An American woman was detained by personnel of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) near the India-Nepal border in Bihar's Kishanganj district on Tuesday, after her activities appeared suspicious to security personnel.
The woman was stopped near border pillar number 130 in the Dighalbank area while returning from the local market with a Nepalese youth.
Since she was a foreign national, SSB personnel detained her and began questioning her. They also examined her passport, travel permission, and other documents.
Police Find Nothing Suspicious
SSB later informed the police, and they questioned the woman in detail. Kishanganj SP Santosh Kumar confirmed the incident and said the investigation found no suspicious conduct or discrepancies on the woman's part.
According to the SP, the woman is originally from Bhutan, but has acquired American citizenship. Her father still lives in Bhutan.
"She is also going to marry the young man she loves on September 21 according to Nepali customs. After being satisfied with the questioning, it was decided to release her. From a security perspective, she was released before the Nepalese force," Santosh Kumar, SP, Kishanganj, said.
Relationship Began On Social Media
According to information received by the police, the woman, who lives in the US, had begun communicating with a Nepalese youth through social media. Their conversations gradually developed into a relationship.
The woman subsequently travelled to Nepal via Bhutan to meet the young man. On Tuesday, the two went to Dighalbank market in Kishanganj to shop.
While returning from the market through the border area, SSB personnel noticed the woman and considered her activities suspicious. They stopped and questioned her before taking her into custody for detailed verification.
Documents Checked Before Release
During the questioning, officials checked her passport, travel-related permission and other documents. Police said they found no discrepancies during verification.
Authorities also established that the woman and the Nepalese youth had come to Kishanganj only for shopping. Police said they found no basis for arrest after questioning and document verification.
The woman was subsequently released in the presence of Nepalese security personnel from the border area. Police said they examined the matter from a security perspective and found no suspicious activity during the inquiry.
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