ETV Bharat / state

US Woman Chooses Jaipur’s SMS Hospital for Affordable Gallstone Surgery

Amethyst McAdore, a US citizen, with the staff of SMS Hospital in Jaipur ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: A 28-year-old, Amethyst McAdore, a US citizen, underwent a successful laparoscopic gallbladder surgery at Surgical Unit-5 of Sawai Mansingh, SMS Hospital in Jaipur.

After the surgery, McAdore recovered well and was discharged after being mobilised the following day. She praised the hospital’s modern medical facilities, doctors’ care and affordable treatment.

Before travelling to India, McAdore researched SMS Hospital and Surgical Unit-5 senior professor Dr Rajendra Bagri. She then decided to undergo her treatment at the government hospital.

Dr Bagri said the surgery was performed at the minimum fee prescribed under government rules. He said McAdore’s recovery following the laparoscopic procedure was satisfactory and she was mobilised the day after surgery.