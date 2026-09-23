US Woman Chooses Jaipur’s SMS Hospital for Affordable Gallstone Surgery
After the surgery, McAdore recovered well and was discharged after being mobilised the following day.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 9:26 PM IST
Jaipur: A 28-year-old, Amethyst McAdore, a US citizen, underwent a successful laparoscopic gallbladder surgery at Surgical Unit-5 of Sawai Mansingh, SMS Hospital in Jaipur.
After the surgery, McAdore recovered well and was discharged after being mobilised the following day. She praised the hospital’s modern medical facilities, doctors’ care and affordable treatment.
Before travelling to India, McAdore researched SMS Hospital and Surgical Unit-5 senior professor Dr Rajendra Bagri. She then decided to undergo her treatment at the government hospital.
Dr Bagri said the surgery was performed at the minimum fee prescribed under government rules. He said McAdore’s recovery following the laparoscopic procedure was satisfactory and she was mobilised the day after surgery.
According to the hospital administration, a similar procedure in the US can cost around $15,000, or approximately Rs 14 lakh. The surgery at SMS Hospital was performed for around $ 209, or Rs 20,000.
The administration said that even after including her travel, accommodation and treatment expenses in India, McAdore’s overall expenditure was considerably lower than the estimated cost of the surgery alone in the US.
Instead of opting for an expensive private hospital, McAdore chose to receive treatment in the general ward at SMS Hospital. She appreciated the hospital’s arrangements and the care provided by the medical staff.
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