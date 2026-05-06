ETV Bharat / state

83 Year Old US Tourist Dies During Stay In Dal Lake Houseboat In Kashmir

Srinagar: An 83-year-old American citizen who was on a visit to Kashmir died Wednesday morning after falling unconscious in a houseboat inside the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Officials identified him as Anderson John David, a resident of Washington DC, USA. A police official in Srinagar told ETV Bharat that the deceased was accompanied by his wife and another acquaintance when the houseboat owner and others shifted him to a nearby private hospital after he fell ill.

The official said that doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival. He said his body was shifted to SMHS hospital and later to the Police Control Room in the city for further legal and medical procedures.

A police official at Nehru Park police station said they have launched inquest proceedings under section 194 BNSS. “Our officials are investigating the history of the arrival of the foreigner, and the circumstances leading to his death,” he said.