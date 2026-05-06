83 Year Old US Tourist Dies During Stay In Dal Lake Houseboat In Kashmir
A police official at Nehru Park police station said they have launched inquest proceedings under section 194 BNSS.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 11:50 AM IST
Srinagar: An 83-year-old American citizen who was on a visit to Kashmir died Wednesday morning after falling unconscious in a houseboat inside the Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Officials identified him as Anderson John David, a resident of Washington DC, USA. A police official in Srinagar told ETV Bharat that the deceased was accompanied by his wife and another acquaintance when the houseboat owner and others shifted him to a nearby private hospital after he fell ill.
The official said that doctors at the hospital declared him dead on arrival. He said his body was shifted to SMHS hospital and later to the Police Control Room in the city for further legal and medical procedures.
A police official at Nehru Park police station said they have launched inquest proceedings under section 194 BNSS. “Our officials are investigating the history of the arrival of the foreigner, and the circumstances leading to his death,” he said.
Ghulam Rasool Siah, the owner of the houseboat in which the tourist was staying, told ETV Bharat that the deceased foreigner was accompanied by his wife and another friend when they arrived in his houseboat on Tuesday.
Siah said that the aged tourist "probably died of a heart attack," which the doctors can confirm from the medical autopsy. "It seems like a natural death," he insisted, adding that his son and other locals rushed the tourist to the nearest private hospital.
He said that the visitors had visited several places in the Valley before arriving and staying in his houseboat stationed on the lake.
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