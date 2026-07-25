ETV Bharat / state

US Teachers Conduct STEM Projects At Hyderabad Government School Under Fulbright Exchange Program

Hyderabad: Two American educators conducted interactive classroom sessions and project-based learning activities at the Alio Government Model School in Hyderabad from July 18 to July 22 as part of the prestigious Fulbright Teachers for Global Classrooms Program, an international exchange initiative sponsored by the US government.

The programme sends American teachers to schools across the world each year to understand different education systems, promote cross-cultural learning, and strengthen educational ties between countries. In return, educators from participating countries are invited to the United States for professional exchange and training.

This year, 120 teachers were selected to visit eight countries, with 19 educators assigned to India. Among them were Daniel Eredia, a STEM teacher from Georgia, and Steven Miles, a Special Education Mathematics teacher from Louisiana, who visited Hyderabad. Their visit was coordinated by Padmapriya, a government school teacher and current AI Coordinator at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), who had earlier participated in the Fulbright Fellowship in the US.

Speaking about their experience, the educators praised Indian students for their enthusiasm and shared observations on the country's education system.

Daniel Eredia said schools in the United States have specialised Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) teachers who encourage students to learn through practical projects based on the curriculum.

"During my visit, I guided Class VIII students through science and technology projects. The children participated with great enthusiasm. Project-based learning helps students retain concepts much better," he said.