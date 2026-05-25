'Royal Welcome': US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Visits Jaipur's Amer Fort
Rubio was accompanied by his wife, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and others during his visit to the fort.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
Jaipur: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was given a grand Rajasthani welcome upon his arrival in Jaipur on Monday.
Rubio was accompanied by his wife, Jeanette D Rubio, and US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. Rubio and his family along with Gor visited the famous Amer Fort where he was briefed on its history by senior tourist guide Mahesh Kumar Sharma. Rajasthan's Deputy Director of Tourism Upendra Singh Shekhawat, Amer Fort Superintendent Rakesh Chholak, and officials from the Tourism and Archaeology Departments were present during the visit.
Rubio and the others spent around 35 minutes at the fort. During this visit, Rubio, his spouse and delegation were introduced to Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage. They visited the Ganesh Pol, Diwan-e-Aam, and Sheesh Mahal. At the Diwan-e-Aam and Sheesh Mahal, folk artists performed traditional folk art forms such as 'Ravan Hattha', 'Kalbelia', 'Ghoomar', and 'Kachi Ghori'.
Rubio arrived in Amer Fort approximately 40 minutes before schedule which left the security agencies and the administration in a tizzy. Police were deployed at every corner from Ram Niwas Bagh to Amer Fort for the security of the delegation.
Sharma said Rubio, his spouse and others in his delegation were impressed by the history and beauty of the fort.
"When the US Secretary of State was told that stars can be seen in Sheesh Mahal by lighting candles, he was astonished. He praised the marble workmanship inside the Amer Fort and Palance. The Diwan-e-Aam, Diwan-e-Khas, the security wall of Amer Palace, and the entire view of Amer Palace were highly praised by the delegation," said Sharma.
#WATCH | Rajasthan: US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, along with his wife, Jeanette D. Rubio, visits Amber Fort in Jaipur— ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2026
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is also present. pic.twitter.com/w3tsf4BBa1
Rubio’s visit to Jaipur follows his stop in Agra earlier on the day, where he visited the Taj Mahal along with Jeannette and Gor.
Police personnel and security teams have been deployed at key tourist sites, hotels and along designated movement routes to ensure seamless security arrangements. Rubio is expected to stay at Jaipur’s heritage Rambagh Palace Hotel, where special arrangements have been made for his visit.
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