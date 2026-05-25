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'Royal Welcome': US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Visits Jaipur's Amer Fort

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and others at Amer Fort ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was given a grand Rajasthani welcome upon his arrival in Jaipur on Monday. Rubio was accompanied by his wife, Jeanette D Rubio, and US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor. Rubio and his family along with Gor visited the famous Amer Fort where he was briefed on its history by senior tourist guide Mahesh Kumar Sharma. Rajasthan's Deputy Director of Tourism Upendra Singh Shekhawat, Amer Fort Superintendent Rakesh Chholak, and officials from the Tourism and Archaeology Departments were present during the visit. Rubio and the others spent around 35 minutes at the fort. During this visit, Rubio, his spouse and delegation were introduced to Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage. They visited the Ganesh Pol, Diwan-e-Aam, and Sheesh Mahal. At the Diwan-e-Aam and Sheesh Mahal, folk artists performed traditional folk art forms such as 'Ravan Hattha', 'Kalbelia', 'Ghoomar', and 'Kachi Ghori'. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio with senior tourist guide Mahesh Kumar Sharma (ETV Bharat)