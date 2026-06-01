ETV Bharat / state

US President Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Visits Jamnagar

Tiffany Trump with husband Michael Boulos and US ambassador to India Sergio Gor (L) at Sonar Fort in Jaisalmer on Friday. ( ANI )

Jamnagar: Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, and her husband, Michael Boulos, reached Gujarat's Jamnagar on Monday, as part of their India tour. The couple have already visited Delhi's Akshardham temple, Taj Mahal, and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.

When the high-profile couple deboarded from their chartered aircraft at the Jamnagar airport, they were accorded a traditional welcome. The administration has arranged unprecedented security arrangements for the visit, with a heavy deployment of police along the entire route of their visit.

From the airport, their convoy departed for the Reliance Township (Reliance Greens), where special hospitality arrangements have been readied to welcome them.

During her departure from Jaisalmer in the morning, Tiffany described her stay in the desert city as memorable and praised the iconic Sonar Fort, calling it "incredible". Her travel plans were revised due to the intense heat conditions prevailing in Jaisalmer.

While her departure had originally been scheduled for 4 pm, the itinerary was changed, and she left the city in the morning instead.