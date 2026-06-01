US President Donald Trump's Daughter Tiffany Visits Jamnagar
The administration has arranged unprecedented security arrangements for the high-profile couple, with a heavy deployment of police personnel along the entire route of their visit.
Published : June 1, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Jamnagar: Tiffany Trump, daughter of US President Donald Trump, and her husband, Michael Boulos, reached Gujarat's Jamnagar on Monday, as part of their India tour. The couple have already visited Delhi's Akshardham temple, Taj Mahal, and Rajasthan's Jaisalmer.
When the high-profile couple deboarded from their chartered aircraft at the Jamnagar airport, they were accorded a traditional welcome. The administration has arranged unprecedented security arrangements for the visit, with a heavy deployment of police along the entire route of their visit.
From the airport, their convoy departed for the Reliance Township (Reliance Greens), where special hospitality arrangements have been readied to welcome them.
During her departure from Jaisalmer in the morning, Tiffany described her stay in the desert city as memorable and praised the iconic Sonar Fort, calling it "incredible". Her travel plans were revised due to the intense heat conditions prevailing in Jaisalmer.
While her departure had originally been scheduled for 4 pm, the itinerary was changed, and she left the city in the morning instead.
She spent time exploring the city's historic heritage on Sunday, when she toured the famed Living Fort, popularly known as Sonar Fort, one of Jaisalmer's most celebrated landmarks. The high-profile visit drew attention in the region, with local authorities coordinating arrangements during their stay in the Golden City.
On Saturday, Tiffany shared a picture with her husband from her trip to the Taj Mahal, calling the monument "stunning". In a post on X, she said, "An incredible visit to the Taj Mahal. What a dream come true".
An incredible visit to the Taj Mahal ✨What a dream come true ☀️ pic.twitter.com/kH2JVwN6Gi— Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) May 31, 2026
Both spent the Saturday afternoon at the Taj Mahal, exploring the rich history and architectural magnificence of the 17th-century monument. The duo seemed to be having a great time exploring the nation's iconic landmarks.
Like countless visitors who flock to the monument and strike memorable poses against its breathtaking backdrop, Tiffany and Michael also embraced the romantic charm of the Taj Mahal. From sharing smiles to holding each other's hands, they made the most of their visit, capturing cherished memories at one of the Seven Wonders of the World.
On Friday, the duo visited Delhi's famous Akshardham Temple, which Tiffany described as an incredible experience on X.
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