ETV Bharat / state

US National Arrested In UP's Maharajganj For Trying To Cross Illegally To Nepal

Maharajganj: A US national was arrested while he was allegedly trying to cross illegally to Nepal, police said. In a statement issued here, the police said, "As part of the ongoing campaign against crime and criminals, as well as efforts to maintain vigilance in border areas, personnel of Farenda police station on May 30 arrested a foreign national near Chhatri bridge during a routine security check while he was attempting to cross the border illegally."

The accused has been identified as Phelan Travis Anthony, a resident of Missouri, the United States of America (USA). A case has been registered against the foreign national at the local police station under the provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

When the foreign national was interrogated, it came to light that he violated visa rules. During detailed interrogation of the arrested US citizen, it was revealed that the accused had arrived in India in August, 2025. His authorised period of stay had expired on February 2, 2026.

Subsequently, due to a bout of food poisoning, Anthony proceeded to Hyderabad Airport in February with the intention of leaving the country. However, upon inspection by the airport authorities, it was discovered that he had overstayed his authorised duration by eight days.

He was informed that a fine would be imposed upon him for this violation of regulations. To arrange for the payment of this fine, the American citizen contacted the US Consulate located in Hyderabad.