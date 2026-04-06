US-Israel War On Iran Hits Exports, Pushes Rajasthan Wool Industry Into Fresh Crisis
Already reeling under harsh US tariff, woollen industry has been further hit by war, with exporters reporting suspension of overseas orders and rising operational costs.
Published : April 6, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST|
Updated : April 6, 2026 at 4:37 PM IST
Bikaner: The renowned woollen industry in Rajasthan's Bikaner is facing a renewed crisis as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran disrupt exports, raw material supply, and production, industry stakeholders said.
The sector, already reeling under the impact of US tariff pressures last year, has been further hit by the geopolitical situation, with exporters reporting suspension of overseas orders and rising operational costs.
Local trader Manish Sipani said the impact of the conflict is directly visible on the ground. "Bikaner depends on imported wool, and Iran is a key supplier. With supplies from Iran disrupted, raw material availability has taken a hit," he said.
He added that rising crude oil prices have made transportation and shipping significantly more expensive, increasing overall production costs. Fluctuations in the dollar have further complicated payments and pricing, affecting trade viability.
Another trader, Ashok Sarda, said the industry was just recovering from earlier tariff-related setbacks when the latest crisis struck. "We were preparing to stabilise, but the war-like situation has again pushed the industry into uncertainty," he said.
The United States remains the largest market for Indian carpets, with Bikaner supplying wool yarn extensively to hubs like Bhadohi. However, ongoing tensions have led to disruptions in export orders, with widening price gaps making it difficult for traders to operate without incurring losses.
Industry players warned that continued uncertainty could lead to order cancellations and production halts. "If the situation persists, the entire export cycle will be affected, potentially triggering inflationary pressures as well," Sipani noted.
Bikaner's wool industry comprises around 100 units producing nearly one lakh kilogrammes of wool yarn daily, primarily supplied to carpet manufacturers. The sector has an annual turnover of approximately ₹2,000 crore and supports around one lakh people directly and indirectly, including workers, transporters, and ancillary staff.
With production slowing, employment is also under strain. "Workers are beginning to leave due to reduced activity, and bringing them back later will be a major challenge," Sarda said.
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