ETV Bharat / state

US-Israel War On Iran Hits Exports, Pushes Rajasthan Wool Industry Into Fresh Crisis

Bikaner: The renowned woollen industry in Rajasthan's Bikaner is facing a renewed crisis as escalating tensions between the United States and Iran disrupt exports, raw material supply, and production, industry stakeholders said.

The sector, already reeling under the impact of US tariff pressures last year, has been further hit by the geopolitical situation, with exporters reporting suspension of overseas orders and rising operational costs.

Local trader Manish Sipani said the impact of the conflict is directly visible on the ground. "Bikaner depends on imported wool, and Iran is a key supplier. With supplies from Iran disrupted, raw material availability has taken a hit," he said.

He added that rising crude oil prices have made transportation and shipping significantly more expensive, increasing overall production costs. Fluctuations in the dollar have further complicated payments and pricing, affecting trade viability.

Another trader, Ashok Sarda, said the industry was just recovering from earlier tariff-related setbacks when the latest crisis struck. "We were preparing to stabilise, but the war-like situation has again pushed the industry into uncertainty," he said.