US-Israel-Iran War: 36 Tourists From Maharashtra's Thane Stranded In Dubai

Thane: The US-Israel and Iran war, on since February 28, has left tourists from across the world stranded in the conflict zone.



Due to the closure of airspace on some routes, a few residents of Thane district in Maharashtra are stranded in Dubai. According to the Thane district administration, around 62 residents were stranded in Dubai of whom 23 from Shahapur taluka and three from Thane city returned home safely on Tuesday. However, 36 are still stranded in various parts of the city in the UAE.



"Efforts are being made by the Central and state governments to bring back the citizens safely," said an official. The Dubai administration has arranged accommodation for some stranded citizens as their stays in hotels are coming to an end. Even as hotel rent has become expensive, the tourists told district administration officials that they have been hearing the sounds of missile drones.

Among the stranded tourists, a few suffer from diabetes and have informed the authorities that they have run out of medication. Among those stranded in Dubai, three are from Parsik Nagar Kalwa, three from Kolbad Naka, two from Hiranandani, one from Nataraj Society, four from Dosti Imperia Ghodbunder Road, four from Dhokli Naka, one from Shivaji Chowk Bhiwandi, six from Kamatghar Bhiwandi, three from Dive Anjur, two from Anjur Bhiwandi and one from Belapur Navi Mumbai.