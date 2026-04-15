ETV Bharat / state

Iran-US-Israel Tensions Disrupt Imported Fruit Supply In Bharatpur, Kiwi And Avocado Vanish From Markets

A fruit trader Pappu said the conflict has severely disrupted supply chains. “Imports of kiwi, dates, dragon fruit, tamarind, apples, avocados and blackberries have almost stopped. We are now selling whatever limited stock remains,” he said, adding that traders are also facing financial losses as imported fruits have more demand and equally higher profit margins.

Traders say the impact is clearly visible in fruit and vegetable markets across the district, where imported varieties have vanished from the shelves. Earlier, fruits like kiwi, Italian apples and Thai tamarind were easily available but all of these have been replaced by locally grown produce.

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): The ripple effect of the ongoing Iran–Israel tensions have begun to singe into commerce in local markets, making imported fruits unavailable for consumers in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. Since supply chains have been choked, fruits like kiwi, dates, blackberry, dragon fruit and avocado have become scarce, forcing buyers to turn to domestic alternatives.

Another trader, Sitaram, said the situation has left sellers with little choice. “There is demand, especially during weddings and festive seasons, but without supply, we cannot meet it. Customers still ask for these fruits, but now they are shifting to Indian fruits,” he said.

Iran-Israel Tensions Disrupt Imported Fruit Supply In Bharatpur, Kiwi And Avocado Vanish From Markets (ETV Bharat)

Nitesh, a trader from Udaipur mandi, pointed out that kiwi has been the worst affected. “India imports kiwi mainly from Iran, Chile and New Zealand. With supply disrupted, we are facing a massive shortage in the market,” he said. While dates are also imported from Arab countries, their demand is seasonal, so the immediate impact is less visible. Meanwhile, fruits like apples, grapes and dragon fruit are being sourced domestically to bridge the gap.

Bharatpur mandi president Ramniwas Sharma said imports of several premium fruits have been hit but the market functions with whatever options we have. “Until the situation stabilises, supply is unlikely to resume. Traders are facing losses, but the availability of domestic fruits has ensured that consumers are not left without options,” he said.

The shortage has directly influenced consumer preferences. Buyers who once regularly purchased kiwi, avocado or blackberry are now opting for apples, bananas, papayas and locally grown dragon fruit. As a consumer said, fruits are available but the exotic ones which normally are imported via air and sea routes, have been affected. "It is making an impact on our consumption patterns but the available fruits from our own country are good enough. We wish the conflict to end soon so that normalcy will be back and we will have a lot of options in fruits to choose from," he added.