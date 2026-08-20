ETV Bharat / state

US Financial Services Giant Charles Schwab Opens India Facility In Hyderabad

Telangana IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu inaugurates the Technology Capability Centre of Charles Schwab in Hyderabad. ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: US-based financial services giant Charles Schwab has forayed into the Indian market with the establishment of a Technology Capability Centre (TCC) in Hyderabad spanning 3.45 lakh square feet. The facility was inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu on Wednesday.

It aims to increase the workforce to approximately 2,000 by the end of 2027 and also plans to bring certain technology operations — currently managed through contractors in India — under its in-house operations in Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad centre will provide technology development, engineering talent, and operational capabilities to support its US operations, linked to the management of assets worth approximately $40 trillion.

"Nine of the world's top 10 brokerage and trading firms are already operating out of Hyderabad. Various segments of the financial services value chain such as brokerage, trading, investment management, wealth technology, market infrastructure, risk management, analytics, and cybersecurity are already flourishing in the city," the minister said.

Home to over 475 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), Hyderabad has the potential to provide large-scale technology talent and expertise to international organisations. The entry of Charles Schwab is set to strengthen the city's Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) GCC sector.

Traditionally a hub for BFSI GCCs, Hyderabad is now evolving into a capital markets technology ecosystem. While Mumbai serves as India's trading and brokerage capital, Hyderabad is rapidly emerging as the technology hub powering global trading and brokerage systems.