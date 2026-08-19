ETV Bharat / state

US Envoy Sergio Gor's Kashmir Trip Signals Continuity In American Policy

Srinagar: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor's maiden visit to Kashmir today (Aug 19) highlights a steady continuation of Washington's diplomatic policy in the region.

Unlike in the past when foreign envoys would meet separatist leaders, the US special envoy for South and Central Asia is skipping such meetings, focusing entirely on official talks with government and political leaders.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who officially removed his title Chairman All Parties Hurriyat Conference from his social media bio last year, described the US envoy's visit as a significant development but confirmed that he had not received an invite.

"I hope he gets an opportunity to engage with a broad cross-section of people, beyond official narratives and hear first-hand their political concerns, aspirations and the challenges they face," he said. Mirwaiz advocated for engagement and dialogue vital for securing lasting peace and stability in the region.

"Kashmir continues to be a region with a heavy security presence, where questions of political and civil rights, restrictions on religious and political leadership and the plight of political prisoners remain matters of concern," he said.

Until the late 1990s, Washington maintained a keen focus on Kashmir, engaging with a cross-section of political parties, separatists, academics and trade bodies.

A flashpoint occurred when US Ambassador to India Frank Wisner's visit to Kashmir in 1996 spurred internal infighting within Hurriyat after senior separatist leader Shabir Shah broke ranks in the separatist group, which had boycotted and opposed meetings with foreign envoys, and met with Wisner. The move resulted in Shah's expulsion from the separatist conglomerate.

After the 9/11 attacks, US focus shifted to counterterrorism, including terror groups based in Pakistan. This was evident when US Ambassador Robert Blackwill visited Kashmir in 2002 and bypassed meeting separatists.

The last US ambassador, Kenneth Juster, travelled alongside a delegation of foreign envoys months after the abrogation of Article 370 and the stripping of statehood in January 2020. US diplomats travelled to J&K before the first legislative assembly elections in 2024 and met political parties, including the National Conference.

Gor's trip assumes significance as it marks his first visit since he assumed charge as the 27th US Ambassador to India in January 2026.

The visit comes more than a year after India and Pakistan fought a brief war after India struck terror camps deep inside Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. Twenty-five tourists were killed by terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba’s shadow outfit TRF.