ETV Bharat / state

US-based Caterpillar To Set Up Rs 150 Crore Facility In Andhra Pradesh's Sri City

Amaravati: Caterpillar Inc, a leading US-based Fortune 500 company, will set up a manufacturing unit at Sri City in Tirupati district of Andhra Pradesh, with an investment of Rs 150 crore.

The company has stated in its Detailed Project Report (DPR) that the construction of the unit will be completed and production will commence by December, 2028. The government has already granted the necessary approvals for the project.

The company is globally renowned for manufacturing heavy construction and mining equipment, as well as industrial turbines. At the proposed state facility, the company plans to manufacture bulldozers, wheel loaders, heavy mining trucks, and hydraulic mining machinery used for excavation. The government anticipates that the company will play a pivotal role in future project expansions, establishment of ancillary industries, and strengthening of the supply ecosystem.

The Andhra Pradesh government aims to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) worth US$10 billion (Rs 83,000 crore) over a five-year period under the ‘Industrial Policy 2024-29’. In line with this, world-class infrastructure and state-of-the-art research centres will be developed. The government plans to accelerate technological advancement, foster skill development, and create high-level job opportunities by attracting Fortune 500 companies to the state.