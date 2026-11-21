ETV Bharat / state

US-Based Author, Booked For Making Derogatory Remarks On Basavanna, Taken Into Custody At Cochin Airport

Bengaluru: US-based author Ravi Hanj was taken into custody by security personnel at Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Saturday.

Hanj, the author of book, 'Basava Mantapa' faces allegations of publishing controversial statements and writings on 12th century social reformer, Vishwaguru Basavanna and the Sharana tradition. Sources said he was intercepted based on a 'Lookout Notice' while he was attempting to travel abroad.

The 'Lookout Notice' had been issued against Hanj in connection with cases registered against him at the High Grounds police station in Bengaluru and the Market police station in Belagavi. Senior police officers confirmed that officials at the Cochin International Airport informed the Belagavi city police that Hanj has been taken into custody.

A team of Belagavi police is traveling to Cochin to take formal custody of the accused. "A case was registered at our police station against the author, Ravi Hanj. We received information that security personnel at the Cochin Airport took him into custody. We are currently heading to Cochin and will bring him back to Belagavi and initiate further legal action," JM Kalimirchi, police inspector (PI) of Belagavi Market police station told ETV Bharat.

'Basava Mantapa', authored by Hanj was released on November 15 at the FKCCI Hall at KG Road, Bengaluru. On November 13, it was alleged that Hanj made objectionable remarks about Basavanna during an interview to the YouTube channel of a Kannada newspaper.

Furthermore, it was alleged that he made derogatory statements on the Vachana tradition, the Sharanas, and the Lingayat faith in interviews broadcast on his own Facebook account and other YouTube channels.