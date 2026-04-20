ETV Bharat / state

US Ambassador Sergio Gor Visits City Palace; Meets Custodian Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar

Udaipur: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor visited the City Palace in Jaipur and held a formal meeting with Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar on Sunday. In keeping with Mewar's tradition of “Atithi Devo Bhava”, Mewar extended a warm welcome to Gor and presented him with a memento.

During his tour of the City Palace, Gor talked about Mewar's heritage and culture and remarked that Udaipur currently stands as one of the most distinctive and favourite destinations for tourists. He said that touring this magnificent palace is indeed a delightful experience. "You have accomplished truly commendable work here. You should take great pride in this achievement. It is a marvellous saga, steeped in culture and history,” Gor remarked.

Ambassadors arriving from four different nations were earlier welcomed at the City Palace. Ambassador of Argentina, Mariano Casino, the ambassador of Colombia, Victor Echeverri, the ambassador of Italy, Antonia Bartoli and the ambassador of Peru, Javier Paulinich, earlier visited the palace.