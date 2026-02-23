US Ambassador Sergio Gor Enjoys Elephant Ride At Amer Fort, Praises Jaipur’s Heritage
Amid tight security arrangements, the ambassador visited Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, and the Elephant Village.
Published : February 23, 2026 at 10:05 PM IST
Jaipur: US Ambassador Sergio Gor experienced Rajasthan’s royal grandeur during his two-day visit to Jaipur. He enjoyed an elephant ride at Amer Fort and took in panoramic views of the Pink City from the Aravalli hills.
Amid tight security arrangements, the ambassador visited Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, and the Elephant Village. He expressed admiration for the fort’s architectural brilliance and historic water-lifting system. He called the historic site “truly magnificent”.
Senior tourist guide Mahesh Kumar Sharma accompanied the ambassador on a guided tour of the heritage fort. Sharma said the ambassador was impressed by the fort’s beauty and praised most of its attractions, including Sheesh Mahal, Man Singh Palace, Diwan-e-Aam, and Diwan-e-Khas. He described the historic water-lifting system as remarkable.
The envoy also appreciated live musical performances by local folk artists and explored various sections of the fort, lauding Rajasthan’s rich history, art, and culture. He enjoyed the traditional elephant ride at Amer and spoke highly of both Amer and Jaipur.
During the visit, Sharma briefed the ambassador about the Kachwaha dynasty’s legacy, the unique Mughal-Rajput architectural blend, and Amer Fort’s recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. He also elaborated on the fort’s structural design, wartime architecture, royal lifestyle, and the concept behind the Elephant Village.
The ambassador, along with his delegates, also enjoyed a traditional Rajasthani puppet show with folk music. He said Rajasthan’s art and culture hold a distinct identity on the global stage.
Amer Fort Superintendent Rakesh Cholak said elaborate security arrangements were put in place during the ambassador’s visit. The Amer Fort administration, along with local police, ensured comprehensive security measures in and around the premises.
Special checks were conducted at entry gates, barricading was installed, and additional police personnel were deployed. Senior officials from various departments were present on-site to oversee the arrangements.
Read More: