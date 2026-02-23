ETV Bharat / state

US Ambassador Sergio Gor Enjoys Elephant Ride At Amer Fort, Praises Jaipur’s Heritage

Jaipur: US Ambassador Sergio Gor experienced Rajasthan’s royal grandeur during his two-day visit to Jaipur. He enjoyed an elephant ride at Amer Fort and took in panoramic views of the Pink City from the Aravalli hills.

Amid tight security arrangements, the ambassador visited Amer Fort, Hawa Mahal, and the Elephant Village. He expressed admiration for the fort’s architectural brilliance and historic water-lifting system. He called the historic site “truly magnificent”.

Senior tourist guide Mahesh Kumar Sharma accompanied the ambassador on a guided tour of the heritage fort. Sharma said the ambassador was impressed by the fort’s beauty and praised most of its attractions, including Sheesh Mahal, Man Singh Palace, Diwan-e-Aam, and Diwan-e-Khas. He described the historic water-lifting system as remarkable.

The envoy also appreciated live musical performances by local folk artists and explored various sections of the fort, lauding Rajasthan’s rich history, art, and culture. He enjoyed the traditional elephant ride at Amer and spoke highly of both Amer and Jaipur.