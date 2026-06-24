ETV Bharat / state

US Ambassador Gor, Telangana Dy CM Unveil Donald Trump Avenue Plaque in Hyderabad

The plaque was unveiled during a reception organised to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary of Independence. Ambassador Gor and Deputy CM Vikramarka jointly presided over the event titled 'Freedom 250'.

This special designation by the Telangana government honours the United States of America and reflects Hyderabad's growing role as a cornerstone of US-India engagement, stated a press release.

Hyderabad: US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday jointly unveiled a ceremonial plaque commemorating the renaming of the road adjoining the US Consulate here as 'Donald Trump Avenue'.

The reception brought together senior diplomatic representatives, government officials, and prominent leaders from the business, aerospace, defence, and technology sectors. Highlighting connections between America's national economic and security priorities and Telangana's leadership in industry, the US Ambassador and the Telangana Deputy Chief joined US Consul General Laura Williams to celebrate the enduring partnership between the US and India.

Ambassador Gor underscored the Hyderabad consular district’s impressive contributions and continued relevance for strategic cooperation. “Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of our partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining our bilateral momentum,” said Ambassador Gor. “With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over $20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Telangana for the generous tribute of naming Donald Trump Avenue, a gesture that reflects the kind of strong, respectful partnership President Trump has championed for America.”

US Consulate organises reception to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary of Independence. (Special Arrangement)

The Deputy Chief Minister congratulated the American people on the occasion of their 250th Independence Day, highlighting Telangana's role as a vital partner in the US-India relationship. "As the United States marks Freedom 250, Hyderabad is proud to stand as one of India's strongest bridges to America," said Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka.

Presiding over her first Independence Day reception in Hyderabad, Consul General Laura Williams hailed the region's pivotal role driving US-India technology cooperation: “Hyderabad's innovation ecosystem, spanning aerospace, defence, artificial intelligence, and biopharma across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, is shaping the global future, and this consulate is committed to ensuring the talent and ideas flow freely to fuel that growth.”