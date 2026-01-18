ETV Bharat / state

Urs At Village In West Bengal's Bankura Symbolises Communal Harmony, Faith In Humanity

Devotees offer chaddar at the shrine ( ETV Bharat )

Onda (Bankura): The 'Urs' at the 400-year-old Nirgin Shah shrine at Birsinghpur village in Onda block of West Bengal's Bankura is a symbol of communal harmony. Both Hindus and Muslims participate in the 'Urs' at the shrine, held on the first Thursday of the month of Magh, located on the banks of Dwarkehswar river. Members of the shrine committee said around 400 years back, two Sufi saints, Makdum Shah and Nirgin Shah had come to Birshinghpur from Bihar on their journey to propagate Islam. At the time, the village was under the rule of the King of Bardhaman. The village's revenue officer, Suryakanta De, gave the two Sufi saints a place on the banks of the Dwarkeshwar river to rest. Later, Nirgin Shah started his spiritual pursuit at the place and after his death, he was buried there, and the shrine was built. The members of the shrine committee said the area was predominantly inhabited by Hindus who built the shrine of Pir Nirgin Shah at the village. People at the fair organised during the Urs (ETV Bharat)