Urs At Village In West Bengal's Bankura Symbolises Communal Harmony, Faith In Humanity
Both Hindus and Muslims participate in the 'Urs' at Nirgin Shah shrine, held on the first Thursday of the month of Magh.
Published : January 18, 2026 at 9:05 PM IST
Onda (Bankura): The 'Urs' at the 400-year-old Nirgin Shah shrine at Birsinghpur village in Onda block of West Bengal's Bankura is a symbol of communal harmony.
Both Hindus and Muslims participate in the 'Urs' at the shrine, held on the first Thursday of the month of Magh, located on the banks of Dwarkehswar river.
Members of the shrine committee said around 400 years back, two Sufi saints, Makdum Shah and Nirgin Shah had come to Birshinghpur from Bihar on their journey to propagate Islam. At the time, the village was under the rule of the King of Bardhaman. The village's revenue officer, Suryakanta De, gave the two Sufi saints a place on the banks of the Dwarkeshwar river to rest. Later, Nirgin Shah started his spiritual pursuit at the place and after his death, he was buried there, and the shrine was built.
The members of the shrine committee said the area was predominantly inhabited by Hindus who built the shrine of Pir Nirgin Shah at the village.
The day of Pir Nirgin Shah's death was the first Thursday of the month of Magh. Hence, the 'Urs' festival is celebrated on the day every year. Every year, people from various places, both Hindus and Muslims, throng the shrine to offer 'chaddars' (shawls) hoping to get their wishes fulfilled.
The 'Urs' is spent with activities like offering of 'chaddars', picnicking on the river bank, and festivities. A fair is also held on the river bank on the day every year.
Anup Roy, a member of the shrine committee, said, "Our 'Urs' is held in memory of Pir Nirgin Shah. It has a history of over 400 years. At the time, the two sufi saints had set out to propagate Islam and became tired upon reaching the village of Birshinghpur, located on the banks of the Dwarkeshwar river. They were forced to stay here to rest. The Hindu residents arranged for their stay at the place." He said Nirgin Shah stayed back and pursued his spiritual activities at the place.
Roy said Nirgin Shah, after his death, was buried by Hindus who also built a shrine in his memory. He added, "There are only three Muslim families in Birshinghpur. This shrine committee has members from both the Hindu and Muslim communities. And we organize the fair centered around the 'Urs' where people of both Hindu and Muslim religions, participate."
The Imam of the shrine, Sheikh Mostafa, said, "When Makdum Shah and Nirgin Shah came here, the area was inhabited by weavers. The cloth made by the weavers was used to make turbans for the emperors during the Mughal era".