ETV Bharat / state

Urge People To Protest Against BJP For Insulting Netaji And His Legacy: Mamata

Kolkata: TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP for “hurling insults to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and his legacy”, urging people to come together and register protests against such statements.

Banerjee’s statement came barely a day after Netaji’s grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose resigned from the TMC, declaring himself "disillusioned" with mainstream political parties and asserting that he found "no difference" between the politics practised by the ruling BJP and the Mamata Banerjee-led outfit.

“I was aghast at the way BJP leaders spoke about Netaji, our national hero. I am deeply disappointed and heartbroken at the way Netaji Subhas Bose is being insulted; it’s an insult not only to Bengal but to the whole country,” Banerjee said during a Facebook Live session. “I urge the people to come together and protest against the insult that is being meted out to Netaji,” she added.

Banerjee’s comments on the controversy were ostensibly based on recent criticisms voiced by the BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya who hit out at the Forward Bloc, a party formed by Bose, calling its members “goons”, in the context of the freedom fighter’s political differences with Sangh Parivar ideologue Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The comment drew criticism from opposition parties and sections of Bose's family, who described them as disrespectful. The BJP has denied that these episodes reflect any disrespect towards Netaji, framing them instead as political disagreements rather than attacks on Bose’s legacy.