ETV Bharat / state

Urdu Language Row Escalates In Jammu Kashmir Between Govt And Opposition PDP

People’s Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti speaks to media as she leads a protest over the protection of the Urdu language outside the PDP headquarters, in Srinagar on Tuesday. ( ANI )

Srinagar: A day after the Jammu and Kashmir elected government denied removing Urdu from the draft revenue recruitment services, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hit back at the Omar Abdullah-led government, accusing it of “doing things which the Maharaja or BJP did not do”.

The row over Urdu escalated on Tuesday when PDP functionary and daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti protested in Srinagar against the government for “removing” Urdu as a compulsory language from revenue recruitment rules. But the government shot back at Iltija, accusing her of spreading lies among people.

In a hurriedly called press conference in Jammu, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and Omar’s deputy Surinder Choudhary refuted Iltija Mufti’s claims after she held a protest in Srinagar.

“No notification has been issued to remove Urdu from the syllabus or recruitment process. The revenue department has issued a notification inviting public objections on the subject. This is a part of a democratic process to gather feedback before any final decision is taken,” he said, urging the opposition to refrain from misleading people.

However, Iltija today held a press conference at the PDP office, countering the government with two notifications the revenue department issued in the last two years regarding recording revenue documents in English.

“I want to fact-check Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The CM, who heads the revenue department, wants to remove Urdu from revenue records. It started in July 2025 when his office issued an order that revenue records would be digitised in English but not in Urdu. On 14 April 2026, the revenue department issued a notification under SRO 74 regarding revenue recruitment services rules to remove Urdu as a mandatory language,” she said, displaying these two notifications to the media.

“Digitisation is being done in English in place of Urdu. Why do we want to end our culture and identity? We want to ask you why you are removing Urdu when the maharaja or BJP did not do it,” she said.