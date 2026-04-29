Urdu Language Row Escalates In Jammu Kashmir Between Govt And Opposition PDP
PDP protests J&K government’s decision to remove Urdu from revenue recruitment, accusing it of undermining cultural identity despite official denials and ongoing political tensions.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:44 PM IST
Srinagar: A day after the Jammu and Kashmir elected government denied removing Urdu from the draft revenue recruitment services, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) hit back at the Omar Abdullah-led government, accusing it of “doing things which the Maharaja or BJP did not do”.
The row over Urdu escalated on Tuesday when PDP functionary and daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti protested in Srinagar against the government for “removing” Urdu as a compulsory language from revenue recruitment rules. But the government shot back at Iltija, accusing her of spreading lies among people.
In a hurriedly called press conference in Jammu, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani and Omar’s deputy Surinder Choudhary refuted Iltija Mufti’s claims after she held a protest in Srinagar.
“No notification has been issued to remove Urdu from the syllabus or recruitment process. The revenue department has issued a notification inviting public objections on the subject. This is a part of a democratic process to gather feedback before any final decision is taken,” he said, urging the opposition to refrain from misleading people.
However, Iltija today held a press conference at the PDP office, countering the government with two notifications the revenue department issued in the last two years regarding recording revenue documents in English.
“I want to fact-check Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The CM, who heads the revenue department, wants to remove Urdu from revenue records. It started in July 2025 when his office issued an order that revenue records would be digitised in English but not in Urdu. On 14 April 2026, the revenue department issued a notification under SRO 74 regarding revenue recruitment services rules to remove Urdu as a mandatory language,” she said, displaying these two notifications to the media.
“Digitisation is being done in English in place of Urdu. Why do we want to end our culture and identity? We want to ask you why you are removing Urdu when the maharaja or BJP did not do it,” she said.
The row erupted this month when the revenue department on April 10 issued a draft of Jammu and Kashmir Revenue Service Recruitment Rules for non-gazetted posts like Naib Tehsildar, patwari, girdwar and other subordinate services in revenue, inviting objections within 15 days.
The draft replaced “knowledge of Urdu", which was mandatory in the previous notification of 2009, with “graduation from any university” as the minimum qualification for direct recruitment in revenue services.
Although Urdu is among the five official languages, its removal from revenue services began in the draft rules, a demand by the Bharatiya Janata Party, from the revenue services in 2025 when the government advertised 75 posts of Naib Tehsildar for direct recruitment for which working knowledge of Urdu is mandatory. But this was opposed by some candidates in Jammu and supported by the BJP.
Aggrieved by Urdu as mandatory, several candidates approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) of the Jammu Bench, comprising Ram Mohan Johri and Member (J) Rajinder Singh Dogra, which stayed the provision in the Jammu and Kashmir Revenue (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2009, that mandated “graduation with knowledge of Urdu” as a compulsory qualification for the post of Naib Tehsildar.
A similar row erupted in 2015 when two candidates from the Jammu region had approached the High Court with a petition seeking removal of Urdu as ‘working knowledge of Urdu’ for qualification for the post of Naib Tehsildar.
Urdu has been the official language of J&K for over a century, with extensive revenue records maintained in the language since Maharaja Pratap Singh's reign. Persian replaced Urdu as the official language during the Maharaj rule.