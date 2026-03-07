ETV Bharat / state

UPSE CSE 2025: Kota's Madhavendra Pratap Singh Secures 153 Rank In Fifth Attempt

Kota: Madhavendra Pratap Singh of North X Township Colony near Sogaria Railway Station in Rajasthan's Kota has secured the AIR 153 rank in his fifth and final attempt in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, results of which were declared on Friday.

His father, Narendra Pratap Singh, is a chief ticket inspector in the Railways, while his mother, Renu Singh, is a homemaker. Although his family originally hails from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Singh was born in Kota. His grandfather, Yamuna Prasad Singh, was a divisional signal and telecom engineer in the Railways, and his grandmother is Savitri Devi. His uncle, MP Singh, is a paediatrician.

Singh told ETV Bharat that he attended a convent school on Mala Phatak Road and cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) and Advanced (Advanced) in 2016. He then earned a B Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 2020 and moved to Mumbai to join a multinational company. Gradually, he realised that he wasn't fit for this job and needed to do something else where he could help people more. So, he left his pay package worth lakhs and returned to Kota to prepare for the CSE. Though success eluded him initially, it came in the fifth attempt.

"I worked for a year in Mumbai and returned to Kota. While still working, I took the CSE in 2021, but could only clear the prelims. I began studying eight to nine hours daily and increased it to 11-12 hours while the Mains were approaching. I only took test series from coaching institutes and continued with self-study. In the next three attempts, I could clear only prelims," he said.