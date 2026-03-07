UPSE CSE 2025: Kota's Madhavendra Pratap Singh Secures 153 Rank In Fifth Attempt
A graduate from IIT Kharagpur, he worked at a multinational company in Mumbai with a sizeable pay package. He chose to serve people over it.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 3:08 PM IST
Kota: Madhavendra Pratap Singh of North X Township Colony near Sogaria Railway Station in Rajasthan's Kota has secured the AIR 153 rank in his fifth and final attempt in the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025, results of which were declared on Friday.
His father, Narendra Pratap Singh, is a chief ticket inspector in the Railways, while his mother, Renu Singh, is a homemaker. Although his family originally hails from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, Singh was born in Kota. His grandfather, Yamuna Prasad Singh, was a divisional signal and telecom engineer in the Railways, and his grandmother is Savitri Devi. His uncle, MP Singh, is a paediatrician.
Singh told ETV Bharat that he attended a convent school on Mala Phatak Road and cleared the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) and Advanced (Advanced) in 2016. He then earned a B Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Kharagpur in 2020 and moved to Mumbai to join a multinational company. Gradually, he realised that he wasn't fit for this job and needed to do something else where he could help people more. So, he left his pay package worth lakhs and returned to Kota to prepare for the CSE. Though success eluded him initially, it came in the fifth attempt.
"I worked for a year in Mumbai and returned to Kota. While still working, I took the CSE in 2021, but could only clear the prelims. I began studying eight to nine hours daily and increased it to 11-12 hours while the Mains were approaching. I only took test series from coaching institutes and continued with self-study. In the next three attempts, I could clear only prelims," he said.
While studying at IIT, he was the general secretary of the Gymkhana Club in his third year and a Senate member in his fourth year. "During this time, I worked with the team to reach out to the public and did many things, which made me happy. I decided that if I get the opportunity, I would serve the common people. With this goal, I began preparing in 2021 after a year of employment. Every time I failed in the prelims, I tried harder and finally could clear it in the fifth attempt," he added.
Even after graduating, he had no clue about the preparations and didn't take any coaching. "I had no idea how to get into the Civil Services or how to qualify for it. "In 2021, I realised that the Civil Services could be an option for helping people. I gathered information about it online and watched interviews of successful candidates. Inspired by their success stories, I moved to Kota and began preparing for the exam," he added.
Singh said he often felt discouraged after failing, but his family and friends supported him throughout. "Thanks to their continued backing, I always tried my best in the next attempt. I faced failure four times in a row and succeeded on the fifth attempt. There was a time when I thought I wouldn't be able to do it. I gave his 100% in the final attempt. My rank would secure me IPS, and I am satisfied with that," he added.
His mother said children should be supported. "I often heard from people that my IITian son was being kept at home and was not permitted to do a job. We listened to everyone, but didn't let the pressure get to him. We always supported him and never lost patience. If children don't lose patience, they will definitely achieve success," she added.
