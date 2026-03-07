UPSC CSE 2025: Two Make It To Top 100, Over 40 Selected From Telugu-Speaking States
Jinu Sreejaswant Chandra from Kakinada became the Andhra Pradesh topper with 23rd rank, while Gudelli Srujana of Peddapalli secured the highest rank (55) from Telangana.
Hyderabad: Candidates from Telugu-speaking states have once again made their mark in the Civil Services Examination 2025 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. According to preliminary information, more than 40 candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have made it to the final merit list published on Friday.
However, only two candidates from the two states could make it to the top 100, which is lower compared to the results of the previous two years. Officials said nine candidates from the Telugu states secured ranks within the top 200. Many of the successful candidates have academic backgrounds from premier national institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).
The Civil Services Main Examination was conducted from August 22 to 31, 2025, results of which were declared in November. A total of 2,736 candidates were shortlisted for the personality test stage, and it is estimated that about 150 aspirants from the Telugu states appeared for it.
Among them, Jinu Sreejaswant Chandra from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh emerged as the topper from the Telugu states by securing 23rd rank. From Telangana, Gudelli Srujana of Peddapalli district secured 55th rank, making her the highest-ranked candidate from the state. Chandra is already undergoing training as an IPS officer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad.
Without attending any formal coaching for the civil services, Jinu prepared on his own and achieved his father's long-cherished dream of becoming an IAS officer. His mother, Gollapalli Nagalakshmi, who teaches at Vakalapudi ZP High School, said her son fulfilled the aspiration of his late father, Manikyala Rao. Though the family belongs to Jaggampeta, Jinu grew up in Kakinada under the care of his grandfather and uncles, whose encouragement helped him reach this milestone.
Coaching institute experts said the overall number of successful candidates from the region has slightly decreased this year. "Last year, around 55 candidates from the Telugu-speaking states cleared the exam. This time, the number appears to have come down slightly," said Gopalakrishna, director of Brain Tree Training Institute.
Another expert, Sarathchandra from Sarathchandra IAS Academy in Vijayawada, noted that a majority of aspirants from the Telugu states opted for Anthropology, Sociology, and Political Science as optional subjects. He observed that candidates from North India tend to choose a wider range of optional subjects, which may influence ranking patterns.
Other notable achievers include Bipul Gupta of Visakhapatnam, who secured 103rd rank, Tarun Teja from Hanumakonda with 123rd rank, and VPS Sai Krishna of Tadipatri with 125th rank.
Bipul had earlier obtained the 368th rank and is currently undergoing training for the Indian Forest Service in Dehradun. He studied engineering at IIT Madras, where he decided to pursue a career in public service. Despite not getting a rank in his first attempt in 2023, he persisted and improved his performance significantly.
For Tarun Teja from Hanumakonda, the success carried an emotional meaning. His mother once dreamed of becoming an IAS officer, but could not pursue it. Tarun fulfilled that dream. A graduate of IIT Bombay, he prepared for the exam with self-study and online resources. Last year, he secured 770th rank but was not satisfied with it. The latest attempt was to achieve a better result.
VPS Saikrishna from Tadipatri secured the latest rank after multiple attempts. An engineering graduate from Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, he worked in the software sector for five years before quitting to pursue his dream. Even while working as a Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) in Nandyal district, he continued preparing and finally achieved success.
Several other candidates also overcame immense challenges. Saurothu Ramu from Srikakulam district secured 463rd rank, while Gogula Rajasekhar from Annamayya district achieved 920th rank despite severe financial hardships, working as a paperboy and giving tuitions during preparation.
Officials and educators said the success stories highlight the determination and perseverance of candidates from the region, many of whom balanced professional careers, family responsibilities, and repeated attempts before finally securing a place in the prestigious Civil Services.
