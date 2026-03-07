ETV Bharat / state

UPSC CSE 2025: Two Make It To Top 100, Over 40 Selected From Telugu-Speaking States

Hyderabad: Candidates from Telugu-speaking states have once again made their mark in the Civil Services Examination 2025 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. According to preliminary information, more than 40 candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have made it to the final merit list published on Friday.

However, only two candidates from the two states could make it to the top 100, which is lower compared to the results of the previous two years. Officials said nine candidates from the Telugu states secured ranks within the top 200. Many of the successful candidates have academic backgrounds from premier national institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The Civil Services Main Examination was conducted from August 22 to 31, 2025, results of which were declared in November. A total of 2,736 candidates were shortlisted for the personality test stage, and it is estimated that about 150 aspirants from the Telugu states appeared for it.

Among them, Jinu Sreejaswant Chandra from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh emerged as the topper from the Telugu states by securing 23rd rank. From Telangana, Gudelli Srujana of Peddapalli district secured 55th rank, making her the highest-ranked candidate from the state. Chandra is already undergoing training as an IPS officer at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad.

Without attending any formal coaching for the civil services, Jinu prepared on his own and achieved his father's long-cherished dream of becoming an IAS officer. His mother, Gollapalli Nagalakshmi, who teaches at Vakalapudi ZP High School, said her son fulfilled the aspiration of his late father, Manikyala Rao. Though the family belongs to Jaggampeta, Jinu grew up in Kakinada under the care of his grandfather and uncles, whose encouragement helped him reach this milestone.

Coaching institute experts said the overall number of successful candidates from the region has slightly decreased this year. "Last year, around 55 candidates from the Telugu-speaking states cleared the exam. This time, the number appears to have come down slightly," said Gopalakrishna, director of Brain Tree Training Institute.

Another expert, Sarathchandra from Sarathchandra IAS Academy in Vijayawada, noted that a majority of aspirants from the Telugu states opted for Anthropology, Sociology, and Political Science as optional subjects. He observed that candidates from North India tend to choose a wider range of optional subjects, which may influence ranking patterns.