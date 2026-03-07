UPSC Civil Services Odisha Topper Aspires To Change Society As An Upright Police Officer
Sattwik Satyakam Devta cleared the exam in his final attempt. He worked as an assistant manager in NABARD in Patna.
Published : March 7, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Bhubaneswar/Cuttack/Puri: Sattwik Satyakam Devta from Keonjhar in Odisha, who in his sixth and final attempt, cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination, aspires to become an upright police officer who can bring positive changes to the society.
Sattwik, who secured 100th rank, is the topper from Odisha in the examination whose results were declared by the UPSC on Friday. He has done his BTech in Mechanical Engineering from College of Engineering and Technology, Bhubaneswar.
Born on January 6, 1997 in Jalakalanga, Keonjhar, Sattwik grew up in a supportive family. His father, Goswami Golam Devta, a retired Inspector General and mother, Sabita Mohapatra, retired Headmistress, encouraged him to think critically and explore ideas. Even as a student, he loved experimenting with mechanical models and analysing problems logically.
Before achieving success in the Civil Services Examination, Sattwik worked as an Assistant Manager at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Patna. Sattwik had Sociology as optional subject in the exam. He said he hoped to get the Indian Police Service as becoming a police officer had been his dream since childhood.
Similarly, Amrit Mohapatra of Puri succeeded in the exams by securing 121st rank. Amrit is a resident of Matimandap Sahi in Puri and his father is a retired deputy director of the I&PR department. He did his Matriculation from Blessed Sacrament High School, Puri, Intermediate from DAV Public School, Unit-VIII Bhubaneswar and BA in Sociology Honours from BJB College, Bhubaneswar. He is working as a research fellow at the Institute for Policy Research Studies in Delhi.
"I have achieved much more than I expected. I would advise those who are preparing for UPSC Civil Services to work hard. But do your work in a smart manner. Identify where your weaknesses lie. Decide how much time you will give to each subject and move towards your goal," he said.
Amrit's father Lalatendu Mohapatra said, "Amrit achieved the success due to his hard work and determination. He has been working with a specific plan since childhood". Amrit had secured 46th rank in the Odisha Civil Services examination in 2024 but he did not join and decided to dedicate himself to the All India Civil Services Examination.
Similarly, Sai Raman Patra has secured 285th rank in the exam. Speaking to ETV Bharat, he said, "First, you need to understand the syllabus. I studied 8-10 hours for the exam everyday". Vishal Patnaik from Odisha secured 341st rank in the exam. He is currently working as an Assistant Commissioner in CT and GST Office, Cuttack. Vishal balanced his work and studies and attributed his success to self-confidence.
