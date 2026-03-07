ETV Bharat / state

UPSC Civil Services Odisha Topper Aspires To Change Society As An Upright Police Officer

Bhubaneswar/Cuttack/Puri: Sattwik Satyakam Devta from Keonjhar in Odisha, who in his sixth and final attempt, cleared the UPSC Civil Services Examination, aspires to become an upright police officer who can bring positive changes to the society.

Sattwik, who secured 100th rank, is the topper from Odisha in the examination whose results were declared by the UPSC on Friday. He has done his BTech in Mechanical Engineering from College of Engineering and Technology, Bhubaneswar.

Born on January 6, 1997 in Jalakalanga, Keonjhar, Sattwik grew up in a supportive family. His father, Goswami Golam Devta, a retired Inspector General and mother, Sabita Mohapatra, retired Headmistress, encouraged him to think critically and explore ideas. Even as a student, he loved experimenting with mechanical models and analysing problems logically.

Before achieving success in the Civil Services Examination, Sattwik worked as an Assistant Manager at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), Patna. Sattwik had Sociology as optional subject in the exam. He said he hoped to get the Indian Police Service as becoming a police officer had been his dream since childhood.