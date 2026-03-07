ETV Bharat / state

Mother Power: Telangana's Srujana Secures 55th Rank In UPSC

Gudelli Srujana from Peddapalli district secures 55th rank and is now DSP with Telanagana Police ( Etv Bharat )

Peddapalli: Determination, consistent effort and a mother's encouragement helped Gudelli Srujana from Peddapalli district secure 55th rank in the prestigious Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Her achievement has brought pride to Telangana and inspired many civil services aspirants.

Speaking after the results, Srujana said continuous effort and self-improvement were the keys to success. She credited her mother for motivating her to aim high and pursue a career in the civil services.

"My mother always wanted to see me reach a high position. Her encouragement helped me stay focused on my goal," she said. Explaining her preparation strategy, Srujana said she ensured that every topic in the syllabus was studied thoroughly. Since the UPSC syllabus is vast, she followed a disciplined study routine.

"I studied nearly 10 hours a day and referred to the prescribed syllabus along with several reference books. As the exams approached, I increased my preparation time to 12 hours daily," she said.

Srujana also shared details about her long preparation journey. She spent nearly five years in Delhi preparing for competitive examinations and attending coaching classes. During this period, she also appeared for the state-level Group-1 examination.