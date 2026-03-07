Mother Power: Telangana's Srujana Secures 55th Rank In UPSC
The Peddapalli girl also secured 35th rank in the Group-1 examination, earning a position as DSP but secured IAS rank in her fifth attempt
Published : March 7, 2026 at 12:57 PM IST
Peddapalli: Determination, consistent effort and a mother's encouragement helped Gudelli Srujana from Peddapalli district secure 55th rank in the prestigious Civil Services Examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Her achievement has brought pride to Telangana and inspired many civil services aspirants.
Speaking after the results, Srujana said continuous effort and self-improvement were the keys to success. She credited her mother for motivating her to aim high and pursue a career in the civil services.
"My mother always wanted to see me reach a high position. Her encouragement helped me stay focused on my goal," she said. Explaining her preparation strategy, Srujana said she ensured that every topic in the syllabus was studied thoroughly. Since the UPSC syllabus is vast, she followed a disciplined study routine.
"I studied nearly 10 hours a day and referred to the prescribed syllabus along with several reference books. As the exams approached, I increased my preparation time to 12 hours daily," she said.
Srujana also shared details about her long preparation journey. She spent nearly five years in Delhi preparing for competitive examinations and attending coaching classes. During this period, she also appeared for the state-level Group-1 examination.
Despite the challenge of preparing for multiple syllabi, she remained determined. Her efforts paid off when she secured 35th rank in the Group-1 examination, earning a position as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).
With her latest success in the UPSC examination, Srujana now has the opportunity to enter the prestigious Indian Administrative Service (IAS). She said success rarely comes easily and that failures are an important part of the journey.
“I secured this rank in my fifth attempt. Each attempt helped me understand my weaknesses and improve my preparation,” she said.
Offering advice to aspirants, Srujana emphasised the importance of persistence and staying updated with current affairs. "Candidates should practise consistently and never lose hope. Along with studying the syllabus, they must read newspapers daily to understand contemporary issues," she said.
Srujana's journey reflects how determination, patience and unwavering family support can help aspirants overcome challenges and achieve their dream of entering India’s civil services.
