UPSC Aspirant Murder: Woman Kills Live-In Partner With Ex-Lover's Help Over Obscene Videos

New Delhi: Delhi Police have solved the murder case of a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant, whose charred body was found in his flat in Gandhi Vihar area, by arresting three persons, including his live-in partner and her former boyfriend, a senior official said on Monday.

A team from Timarpur police station of North District has arrested Amrita Chauhan (21), who is studying BSc in Forensic Science, her former boyfriend Sumit Kashyap (27), an LPG distributor, and their friend Sandeep Kumar (29). All are residents of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.

North District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raja Banthia said that the police team acted swiftly and successfully cracked the complex case. Victim's personal belongings and two mobile phones of the accused were recovered, he said.

According to police, earlier this month, the charred body of an UPSC aspirant, Ramkesh Meena, was found and it was reported that a fire had broke out in his flat due to AC blast. A case was registered at Timarpur police station and an investigation was launched.

With the help of CCTV footage, police found two men with their faces covered had entered the victim's building on the night of October 5 and 6 and a woman along with the duo exiting late at night. Soon after the trio left, fire broke out in the flat, an official said.