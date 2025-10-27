UPSC Aspirant Murder: Woman Kills Live-In Partner With Ex-Lover's Help Over Obscene Videos
What initially appeared to be a fire triggered by an AC blast later turned out as a well-planned murder.
Published : October 27, 2025 at 3:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Delhi Police have solved the murder case of a 32-year-old UPSC aspirant, whose charred body was found in his flat in Gandhi Vihar area, by arresting three persons, including his live-in partner and her former boyfriend, a senior official said on Monday.
A team from Timarpur police station of North District has arrested Amrita Chauhan (21), who is studying BSc in Forensic Science, her former boyfriend Sumit Kashyap (27), an LPG distributor, and their friend Sandeep Kumar (29). All are residents of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district.
North District Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Raja Banthia said that the police team acted swiftly and successfully cracked the complex case. Victim's personal belongings and two mobile phones of the accused were recovered, he said.
According to police, earlier this month, the charred body of an UPSC aspirant, Ramkesh Meena, was found and it was reported that a fire had broke out in his flat due to AC blast. A case was registered at Timarpur police station and an investigation was launched.
With the help of CCTV footage, police found two men with their faces covered had entered the victim's building on the night of October 5 and 6 and a woman along with the duo exiting late at night. Soon after the trio left, fire broke out in the flat, an official said.
After checking call records, initial probe led police to three residents from Moradabad. Raids were conducted and a trap was laid for them following which the trio was apprehended, an official said. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crimes.
Investigations revealed that Amrita had been in a live-in relationship with Meena since May 2025. Amrita told police she had found that Meena had recorded her obscene videos and refused to delete them. She informed her former boyfriend, Sumit Kashyap about this and they decided to kill Meena, sources said. Together with their friend, Sandeep Kumar, they allegedly conspired to kill Meena in a manner that appeared like a fire accident. Amrita used her forensic science knowledge and Sumit his knowledge of gas mechanics in orchestrating the murder, sources said.
On the night of October 5 and 6, the three allegedly strangled and beaten up Meena, then poured oil, ghee, and alcohol on him. After this, they opened a gas cylinder's valve and set it on fire, causing an explosion, sources said.
"Further investigation is underway to determine the relationship between the accused and the deceased and the motive behind the murder," the DCP said adding that the trio will be produced before court.
