UPSC Aspirant Jumps Into Ganga River In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, Search On

Bijnor: A 30-year-old woman, who was out for a morning walk, allegedly jumped into the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Monday, police said.

The exact reason behind the woman's act is yet to be ascertained and search is still underway to locate her, an official said.

The woman, identified as Lalita, a resident of Khanpur Majra village under Chandpur police station, was an IIT Kanpur BTech graduate. She was living in a rented apartment in Gyan Vihar Colony in Bijnor and was preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam for the last four years.

Police said investigations revealed Lalita had gone out for a morning walk at around 6 am and instead of returning home, took a bus to Ganga Barrage, from where she jumped into the river. Local residents alerted the police after the incident.