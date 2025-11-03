UPSC Aspirant Jumps Into Ganga River In Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, Search On
Preliminary investigation reveals the woman was under stress due to the UPSC Civil Services Exam preparations.
Published : November 3, 2025 at 7:51 PM IST
Bijnor: A 30-year-old woman, who was out for a morning walk, allegedly jumped into the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district on Monday, police said.
The exact reason behind the woman's act is yet to be ascertained and search is still underway to locate her, an official said.
The woman, identified as Lalita, a resident of Khanpur Majra village under Chandpur police station, was an IIT Kanpur BTech graduate. She was living in a rented apartment in Gyan Vihar Colony in Bijnor and was preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Exam for the last four years.
Police said investigations revealed Lalita had gone out for a morning walk at around 6 am and instead of returning home, took a bus to Ganga Barrage, from where she jumped into the river. Local residents alerted the police after the incident.
Soon police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams reached the spot and a rescue operation was launched.
City Kotwali inspector Dharmendra Solanki said a report was received that a young woman had jumped into the river from Ganga Barrage. "Police and rescue teams reached the spot and initiated a search operation. Efforts are on to locate the woman," he said.
Preliminary investigations revealed Lalita was under stress due to her exam preparation. The girl's family has been informed about the incident, police said.
Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
