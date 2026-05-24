ETV Bharat / state

UPSC Aspirant Gang-raped In Lucknow After Being Sedated By Acquaintances; Zero FIR Filed

Lucknow: An aspiring civil services candidate was gang-raped by her acquaintance within the limits of the Sushant Golf City Police Station in Lucknow, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred between May 16 and May 18 when the accused came across the victim at the Charbagh Railway Station as she was returning to Delhi from Jaunpur.

They reportedly took her to a room in the area and mixed an intoxicating agent in her drink, leaving her unconscious and subsequently gang-raped her. After this incident, she managed to reach Delhi and lodged a complaint with the Anand Vihar Police Station on May 22.

ADCP South RP Basant Kumar informed that the Zero FIR No. 85/2026 received by the Women's Crime and Safety Office, Lucknow Police, from Anand Vihar GRP, has now been registered as an FIR at the Sushant Golf City Police Station.