UPSC Aspirant Gang-raped In Lucknow After Being Sedated By Acquaintances; Zero FIR Filed
After this incident, the young woman managed to reach Delhi and lodged a complaint with the Anand Vihar Police Station on May 22.
Published : May 24, 2026 at 9:35 PM IST|
Updated : May 24, 2026 at 9:41 PM IST
Lucknow: An aspiring civil services candidate was gang-raped by her acquaintance within the limits of the Sushant Golf City Police Station in Lucknow, police said.
According to police, the incident occurred between May 16 and May 18 when the accused came across the victim at the Charbagh Railway Station as she was returning to Delhi from Jaunpur.
They reportedly took her to a room in the area and mixed an intoxicating agent in her drink, leaving her unconscious and subsequently gang-raped her. After this incident, she managed to reach Delhi and lodged a complaint with the Anand Vihar Police Station on May 22.
ADCP South RP Basant Kumar informed that the Zero FIR No. 85/2026 received by the Women's Crime and Safety Office, Lucknow Police, from Anand Vihar GRP, has now been registered as an FIR at the Sushant Golf City Police Station.
In this regard, the victim claimed that the accused waylaid her at the Charbagh Railway Station, Lucknow, while she was travelling from Jaunpur to Delhi on May 16 and took her to a secluded room within the jurisdiction of the Sushant Golf City Police Station.
The victim stayed at the said place from May 16 to 18. During this period, the accused added a sedative into the soft drink offered to her by the victim and made her drink the same, which caused unconsciousness, and thereafter he committed the crime of gang rape on her.
Thereafter, the victim reached Delhi, and on May 22, she filed her report at the Anand Vihar Police Station. Furthermore, as per the ADCP, the probe has revealed that there was a relationship of about four to five years between the victim and the main accused. It is also stated that both of them are distant cousins and belong to the same village. All facts of the case are being thoroughly investigated by the police. Four special teams have been formed to locate the accused so that they can arrest him.