UP’s Export Business Shattered By US Tariffs; 31% Drop In Products Exported

UP exporters say US tariffs have sharply reduced overseas shipments. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh’s export sector, which recorded an all-time high turnover of Rs 1.86 lakh crore in 2024-25, has suffered a sharp setback in 2025-26 following the tariff announcements made by US President Donald Trump on April 2, 2025. Exporters who had expected business to grow in the new financial year are now facing heavy losses.

According to a January-August 2025 report by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), exports from UP’s top eight industrial cities fell by 18-31 per cent compared to 2024. Products that were previously in strong demand overseas, especially in the US, have seen a steep collapse in sales.

Exporters say 2025 has been one of the most challenging years, with this sharp decline hitting even before the US raised its tariffs to a staggering 50 per cent.

On April 2, 2025, Trump first announced the new tariffs. The decision was deferred to July 9, 2025, after which a 25 per cent tariff was imposed. This rate was in effect until August 26, 2025. Beginning August 27, 2025, the tariff was increased to 50 per cent.

Earlier, Indian products entering the US faced duties of only 6-11 per cent. Now, in the wake of these abrupt increases, many exporters have been forced to halt shipments, and multiple businesses are already suspending operations. Exporters are scrambling to aggressively explore alternative markets to survive.

US Accounted For 19% Of Business In 2024-2025