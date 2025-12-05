UP’s Export Business Shattered By US Tariffs; 31% Drop In Products Exported
UP’s exports fell 18-31% after US tariff hikes, halting shipments and hitting key sectors. Exporters now seek new markets and government support.
Published : December 5, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST
Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh’s export sector, which recorded an all-time high turnover of Rs 1.86 lakh crore in 2024-25, has suffered a sharp setback in 2025-26 following the tariff announcements made by US President Donald Trump on April 2, 2025. Exporters who had expected business to grow in the new financial year are now facing heavy losses.
According to a January-August 2025 report by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), exports from UP’s top eight industrial cities fell by 18-31 per cent compared to 2024. Products that were previously in strong demand overseas, especially in the US, have seen a steep collapse in sales.
Exporters say 2025 has been one of the most challenging years, with this sharp decline hitting even before the US raised its tariffs to a staggering 50 per cent.
On April 2, 2025, Trump first announced the new tariffs. The decision was deferred to July 9, 2025, after which a 25 per cent tariff was imposed. This rate was in effect until August 26, 2025. Beginning August 27, 2025, the tariff was increased to 50 per cent.
Earlier, Indian products entering the US faced duties of only 6-11 per cent. Now, in the wake of these abrupt increases, many exporters have been forced to halt shipments, and multiple businesses are already suspending operations. Exporters are scrambling to aggressively explore alternative markets to survive.
US Accounted For 19% Of Business In 2024-2025
According to FIEO Assistant Director Alok Srivastava, UP’s total export turnover in 2024-25 reached Rs 1.86 lakh crore, with the US accounting for 19 per cent, the UK 7 per cent, UAE 6 per cent, Germany, Nepal and Austria 5 per cent each, France 4 per cent, Spain, Netherlands and Italy 3 per cent each, and other nations making up the rest.
Srivastava added that exports have shrunk rapidly since April due to increased US tariffs, creating an urgent need for relief. However, he expressed hope that new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with Russia, the UK and other nations will help UP exporters recover soon.
|City
|2024 (In Rs Crore)
|Till August 2025 (In Rs Crore)
|Loss %
|Noida
|90,325.33
|67,442.76
|-25.33
|Ghaziabad
|1,4077
|11,424.36
|-18.84
|Kanpur
|9,863.32
|7,380.54
|-25.17
|Moradabad
|10,352.8
|7,184.06
|-30.61
|Agra
|7,509.08
|5,778.82
|-23.04
|Aligarh
|7,184.2
|4,903.3
|-31.75
|Bhadohi
|4,907.12
|3,780.93
|-22.95
|Unnao
|4,608.45
|3,571.24
|-22.51
|Total
|Rs 1,34,750.3 Crore
|Rs 1,11,466.55 Crore
Exporters Struggling Across Sectors
Council for Leather Exports regional chairman Asad Iraqi said the leather sector has been “severely hit” by the sudden US tariff hike, describing the situation as urgent. Exporters are shifting their focus to new markets in a race to keep their businesses afloat.
Leather entrepreneur Prerna Verma said, "2024 saw immense work pressure. In 2025, business is painfully slow. We need relief soon."
Former Indian Industries Association (IIA) national president Sunil Vaishya said exporters struggled in 2025, and urged the government to take action to help the industry regain momentum in new markets.
