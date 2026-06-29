Uproar In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Over TET Paper Leak; Opposition Stages Walkout
Deputy Commissioner of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, Priya Shinde, said the new date for TET exam will be announced within next few days
Published : June 29, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Mumbai: The Opposition parties in the Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly launched a scathing attack on the government on Monday over the issue of the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) legislator, Bhaskar Jadhav, moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the matter. Jadhav stated, "The issue of the paper leak directly concerns the government; therefore, it is binding on the government to clarify its stance."
He added, "If this exam does not take place, the future of teachers would be jeopardised." Jadhav demanded that all other House proceedings be suspended to discuss this issue.
Congress legislator, Vijay Wadettiwar, also criticised the government and said the teachers are feeling extremely scared as there is a lot of insecurity about their future.
He questioned the government. "Does the government support this paper leak? Then we must know, was it government-sponsored? And why was the TET paper printed outside the state?" asked Wadettiwar
Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar rejected the adjournment motion, explaining that the proposal could not be considered as a discussion on supplementary demands was already scheduled for the day. He, however, directed the government to take appropriate action in the matter.
School Education Minister Dada Bhuse tried to reassure the opposition, stating the measures the government has taken. "The government has taken serious cognisance of the issue and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter," he assured the House. He further stated that a detailed statement on the TET paper leak issue would be presented later in the day.
However, unhappy with the reply given, the Opposition ultimately staged a walkout from the House.
Announcement on exam date expected soon
Meanwhile, after the Maharashtra TET paper leak case, Bhiwandi police have taken significant action by arresting three accused from Bihar and Haryana. Police suspect inter-state conspiracy and suspect a full-fledged operation is at work.
After interrogating the accused, police feel the links of this extend to the states of Bihar, Haryana, Delhi, and other states. Consequently, investigations are underway to assess the possibility of a network spanning beyond Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, following the paper leak, Priya Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of the Maharashtra State Council of Examination, announced that the schedule for the new exam date would be declared soon.
She clarified, "There are approximately 6,00,128 candidates, and we are trying to ensure they will not need to re-register; also, they may not have to pay any additional fees. The new date for the TET exam will be announced within the next two to three days," Shinde said.
She also stated that a fresh examination would be conducted across 1,028 centres in 37 cities in Maharashtra.
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