ETV Bharat / state

Uproar In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Over TET Paper Leak; Opposition Stages Walkout

Congress legislator, Vijay Wadettiwar criticised the government and said the teachers are feeling extremely scared as there is a lot of insecurity about their future. The Opposition staged a walk-out in State Legislative Assembly over TET paper leak. Maharashtra speaker, Rahul Narvekar seen in the inset box, ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Opposition parties in the Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly launched a scathing attack on the government on Monday over the issue of the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) legislator, Bhaskar Jadhav, moved an adjournment motion demanding a discussion on the matter. Jadhav stated, "The issue of the paper leak directly concerns the government; therefore, it is binding on the government to clarify its stance."

He added, "If this exam does not take place, the future of teachers would be jeopardised." Jadhav demanded that all other House proceedings be suspended to discuss this issue.

Congress legislator, Vijay Wadettiwar, also criticised the government and said the teachers are feeling extremely scared as there is a lot of insecurity about their future.

He questioned the government. "Does the government support this paper leak? Then we must know, was it government-sponsored? And why was the TET paper printed outside the state?" asked Wadettiwar

Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar rejected the adjournment motion, explaining that the proposal could not be considered as a discussion on supplementary demands was already scheduled for the day. He, however, directed the government to take appropriate action in the matter.

School Education Minister Dada Bhuse tried to reassure the opposition, stating the measures the government has taken. "The government has taken serious cognisance of the issue and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter," he assured the House. He further stated that a detailed statement on the TET paper leak issue would be presented later in the day.