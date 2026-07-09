ETV Bharat / state

Uproar In Maharashtra Assembly Over reversed Ambedkar Photo In Govt Magazine; CM Assures Action

Mumbai: The Maharashtra assembly witnessed protests on Thursday over the alleged publication of mirror-reversed images of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and his Bharat Ratna medal in the state government’s official 'Lokrajya' magazine.

After Congress MLA Nitin Raut raised the matter, Opposition members shouted slogans and demanded a statement from the government over the manner in which the iconic social reformer and chief architect of the Constitution was depicted in the magazine.