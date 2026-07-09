ETV Bharat / state

Uproar In Maharashtra Assembly Over reversed Ambedkar Photo In Govt Magazine; CM Assures Action

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the House that action would be taken within 24 hours in connection with the alleged lapse.

Maharashtra Assembly
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : July 9, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Mumbai: The Maharashtra assembly witnessed protests on Thursday over the alleged publication of mirror-reversed images of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and his Bharat Ratna medal in the state government’s official 'Lokrajya' magazine.

After Congress MLA Nitin Raut raised the matter, Opposition members shouted slogans and demanded a statement from the government over the manner in which the iconic social reformer and chief architect of the Constitution was depicted in the magazine.

Responding to the issue, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the House that action would be taken within 24 hours in connection with the alleged lapse.

“This is a serious issue. We have already issued directions in this regard. Action will be taken in the next 24 hours,” he said.

Also Read

Maharashtra Sets Up 7-Member Panel, Headed By Justice Desai, To Prepare UCC Draft

TAGGED:

AMBEDKAR PHOTO REVERSE
LOKRAJYA MAGAZINE AMBEDKAR PHOTO
MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLY

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.