Uproar In Maharashtra Assembly Over reversed Ambedkar Photo In Govt Magazine; CM Assures Action
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the House that action would be taken within 24 hours in connection with the alleged lapse.
By PTI
Published : July 9, 2026 at 1:47 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra assembly witnessed protests on Thursday over the alleged publication of mirror-reversed images of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and his Bharat Ratna medal in the state government’s official 'Lokrajya' magazine.
After Congress MLA Nitin Raut raised the matter, Opposition members shouted slogans and demanded a statement from the government over the manner in which the iconic social reformer and chief architect of the Constitution was depicted in the magazine.
Responding to the issue, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured the House that action would be taken within 24 hours in connection with the alleged lapse.
“This is a serious issue. We have already issued directions in this regard. Action will be taken in the next 24 hours,” he said.
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