ETV Bharat / state

Uproar In Chhattisgarh Assembly Over 'Pota Cabin Case'; Opposition Stages Walkout

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Assembly on Monday witnessed stormy scenes with heated exchanges between the treasury and Opposition bench members over the issue of pota cabin (residential school) in Bijapur district, where female students became pregnant. The Opposition demanded a discussion on the matter but when their adjournment motion was rejected, Congress legislators boycotted the proceedings and staged a walkout.

Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, who raised the pota cabin issue in the House, said such incidents, involving minor students, particularly tribal girls, have been occurring continuously since 2002 at the Gangalur Pota Cabin in Bijapur. "The government is failing to take concrete action against the culprits," Baghel said, demanding an immediate discussion on this subject.

After this, Congress MLA from Bijapur, Vikram Mandavi, said the case involves two students of classes 11 and 12, but no action has been taken against anyone so far. Party MLA Umesh Patel said as per information he has received, both students have been expelled from the hostel, and administrative officials are attempting to cover up the matter.

As per Congress MLA Sangita, she had visited the pota cabin in 2024 as part of an inquiry committee and affirmed that the situation was extremely grave. MLA Kawasi Lakhma termed the incident as distressing, saying tribal families in Bastar send their children to pursue education and such incidents shatter their trust. He demanded punitive action against the officials found to be at fault.

Congress MLA Anila Bhediya alleged that whenever complaints are lodged against the hostel superintendent, attempts are made to shield her rather than registering a First Information Report (FIR). Congress MLA Devendra Yadav said covering up wrongful acts committed against young girls is utterly shameful and necessitates a serious discussion within the House.