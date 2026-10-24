UPSSSC PET Examination 2026: Railways To Provide Special Trains For Candidates
The Railways has also planned extensions of existing services, additional halts wherever required and effective utilisation of available rakes for smooth commute, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : October 24, 2026 at 2:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Anticipating a surge in the number of aspirants for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Examination 2026, the Railways has prepared an extensive operational plan to facilitate their commute on the examination days falling on October 25, 30 and November 1.
The PET examination will be conducted in two shifts — the first will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 5 pm.
A senior railway official said the arrangements have been designed to ensure that candidates reach their respective examination venues on time and return to their destinations conveniently, while allowing the railway administration to manage the additional passenger load without disrupting regular train operations.
"Keeping in view the movement of candidates between various cities and railway stations, the Railways has planned special trains, extensions of existing services, additional halts wherever required and effective utilisation of available rakes," a senior railway official of North Central Railway (NCR) stated.
Unreserved Exam Special Trains
As part of the arrangements, the NCR has planned two unreserved examination special trains to cater to the additional load of PET candidates. The 12-coach trains will operate on October 24, 29 and 31.
The train will depart from Prayagraj Junction at 7:45 pm and reach Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 5:15 am. The service has been planned primarily for candidates who need to travel to their examination destinations a day before the examination.
Another 12-coach unreserved special train will depart on the same dates from Kanpur Central at 8 pm and reach Mathura Junction at 3:10 am the next day. The service is expected to benefit candidates travelling from Kanpur, Phaphund, Etawah, Shikohabad, Firozabad, Tundla and other stations along the route.
Coordination with Other Divisions
To facilitate the movement of candidates, the Railways has also put in place arrangements in coordination with the Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra divisions, as well as other concerned railway divisions.
Depending on the passenger demand, additional special trains will be arranged for important destinations including Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, Mathura and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi. The railway administration will monitor the passenger situation and deploy additional services wherever required.
Existing Trains May Be Extended
Apart from special trains, provisions have been made to extend the routes of certain regular trains during the examination period to make better use of the existing network and accommodate additional passengers without requiring them to depend solely on special services.
The Railways has also kept provisions for changes in the timings of certain services, depending on operational requirements and passenger demand.
Changes Planned on Key Routes
As part of the operational plan, timings of three trains operating on the Kanpur Central–Lucknow, Kanpur Central–Rae Bareli and Kanpur Central–Khajuraho sections may be modified as required.
In addition, provisions have been made for the extension of nine trains operating on sections including Kanpur Central–Fatehpur, Etawah–Kanpur Central and Kanpur Central–Tundla, among other related routes. These changes will be implemented depending on the actual requirement during the examination period.
Focus on Hassle-Free Movement
The railway administration is expected to closely monitor passenger movement at major stations during the examination dates. The operational arrangements have been prepared with the objective of ensuring that candidates have adequate travel options before and after their examinations.
The planned deployment of special trains, additional rakes, route extensions and possible timetable adjustments is intended to distribute the additional passenger load across available services.
Railway officials have emphasised that the arrangements will be implemented as and when required, based on the volume of passenger traffic and operational conditions.
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