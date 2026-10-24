ETV Bharat / state

UPSSSC PET Examination 2026: Railways To Provide Special Trains For Candidates

New Delhi: Anticipating a surge in the number of aspirants for the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Examination 2026, the Railways has prepared an extensive operational plan to facilitate their commute on the examination days falling on October 25, 30 and November 1.

The PET examination will be conducted in two shifts — the first will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, while the second shift will take place from 3 pm to 5 pm.

A senior railway official said the arrangements have been designed to ensure that candidates reach their respective examination venues on time and return to their destinations conveniently, while allowing the railway administration to manage the additional passenger load without disrupting regular train operations.

"Keeping in view the movement of candidates between various cities and railway stations, the Railways has planned special trains, extensions of existing services, additional halts wherever required and effective utilisation of available rakes," a senior railway official of North Central Railway (NCR) stated.

Unreserved Exam Special Trains

As part of the arrangements, the NCR has planned two unreserved examination special trains to cater to the additional load of PET candidates. The 12-coach trains will operate on October 24, 29 and 31.

The train will depart from Prayagraj Junction at 7:45 pm and reach Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi at 5:15 am. The service has been planned primarily for candidates who need to travel to their examination destinations a day before the examination.

Another 12-coach unreserved special train will depart on the same dates from Kanpur Central at 8 pm and reach Mathura Junction at 3:10 am the next day. The service is expected to benefit candidates travelling from Kanpur, Phaphund, Etawah, Shikohabad, Firozabad, Tundla and other stations along the route.

Coordination with Other Divisions

To facilitate the movement of candidates, the Railways has also put in place arrangements in coordination with the Prayagraj, Jhansi and Agra divisions, as well as other concerned railway divisions.

Depending on the passenger demand, additional special trains will be arranged for important destinations including Kanpur Central, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Lucknow, Mathura and Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi. The railway administration will monitor the passenger situation and deploy additional services wherever required.