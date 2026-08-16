ETV Bharat / state

Upper Age Limit For Odisha Civil Services Exam Raised Till 42, No Bar On Number Of Attempts

He said, "The immense sacrifices and struggles of the leaders of Odisha in the freedom movement brought the state into the mainstream of the national movement. The mission that the Prime Minister has undertaken to take Vande Mataram and the Tricolor to every home has rekindled the flame of patriotism in the minds of Indians."

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, freedom fighters of different ideologies came together and got united against the British government. Inspired by the mantra of 'Satyagraha' and 'Ahimsa', a long struggle was waged against the British government. Along with this, great revolutionaries like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Shaheed Bhagat Singh waged an armed struggle. Like other states of the country, the brave sons of our state Odisha also fought for the independence of the country".

Besides, now students of Class IX and X too will be given free textbooks by the government. Earlier, free textbooks were given to students up to Class VIII. Majhi, on the nation's 80th Independence Day, took the salute of various contingents of police, CAPFs and armed forces at Gandhi Marg in state capital Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the removal of the six-attempt cap for Odisha Civil Services (OCS) examination. Now candidates from unreserved categories are allowed to appear for the state civil services exam till they reach the upper age limit of 42 years.

Majhi further said, "In the last 80 years, India has progressed in its development journey and today has become a major economy of the world. The last one year has been quite eventful as India faced many problems both internally and internationally. But the Prime Minister took the right decisions at the right time and strengthened the country's economy."

The Chief Minister said it is the duty of every government to provide basic amenities to the citizens. "It is certainly a matter of concern that even after eight decades of independence, roads, electricity and drinking water are yet to reach all villages of the state. The government has launched 'Mission Power' scheme to provide these basic amenities to all the villages by the end of 2027," he said.

Majhi said, "Education and healthcare are the biggest aspirations of a common man. Our government is fulfilling its promise to alleviate this hardship of the people. The biggest example of this is the first state in the country to make 'KG to PG' education completely free in Odisha".

He said the 'Godavarish Mishra Adarsh ​​Primary Schools' are going to play a significant role in the field of quality education. In the first phase, 2,200 Adarsh ​​Primary Schools will be built in the state. Majhi said, in order to strengthen primary education, 26,000 teachers have been appointed in the state in the last two years.

Due to the combined implementation of the Central Government's Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the State Government's own Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana, treatment in reputed private hospitals of the country has become a reality for 3.7 crore people of the state, he said.

The Chief Minister said restrictions in place for appointments on compassionate grounds after the demise of government employees have been relaxed. "The next 10 years will be the decade of Odisha. We strive to build a prosperous Odisha by 2036, and build a developed Odisha and a developed India by 2047," he said.

The Independence Day parade was led by 2022 batch IPS officer Bhosale Shubham Sanjay, who is posted as SDPO, Baliguda. This year, the armed police force of Chhattisgarh participated in the parade. Similarly, the contingent included 120 Infantry Battalion, ITBP, CRPF, BSF, Chandaka SOG, Railway Protection Force along with various departments under Odisha Police, Fire Service, NCC and Scout Guides participated in the parade.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister gave away awards to the best contingents who participated in the state-level Republic Day parade on January 26.