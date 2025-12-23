ETV Bharat / state

Upendra Kushwaha Responds After Manjhi’s Exit Threat Over Rajya Sabha Seat

Patna: Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar will fall vacant on April 9, 2026. These include two seats each held by the JD(U) and the RJD, and one currently occupied by Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president Upendra Kushwaha.

With the elections still about three months away, questions are already being raised over who will be retained and who may lose out. The early signs of friction within the NDA are hard to miss.

After Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s recent remarks, Upendra Kushwaha has also weighed in. Manjhi had publicly demanded 100 seats for his party in the next Assembly elections and one Rajya Sabha seat for HAM, warning that he could chart a separate political course if these demands were ignored. He also hinted at the possibility of exiting the NDA.

Responding to this, Kushwaha sought to play down the public sparring. He said any issue concerning the alliance would be discussed internally. “We have consistently maintained that if there is any issue related to the NDA, it will be discussed within the NDA. We do not raise such matters in public, nor will we,” Kushwaha said.

However, political signals within the alliance suggest that Kushwaha may be in a weak position this time. His party has only four MLAs, far short of what is needed to secure a Rajya Sabha berth on its own. Indications from within the NDA suggest that he may not be accommodated again.