Upendra Kushwaha Responds After Manjhi’s Exit Threat Over Rajya Sabha Seat
With polling months away, alliance partners jostle for nominations, Manjhi issues an exit warning, and Upendra Kushwaha’s chances appear slim.
Published : December 23, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST
Patna: Five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar will fall vacant on April 9, 2026. These include two seats each held by the JD(U) and the RJD, and one currently occupied by Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) national president Upendra Kushwaha.
With the elections still about three months away, questions are already being raised over who will be retained and who may lose out. The early signs of friction within the NDA are hard to miss.
After Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s recent remarks, Upendra Kushwaha has also weighed in. Manjhi had publicly demanded 100 seats for his party in the next Assembly elections and one Rajya Sabha seat for HAM, warning that he could chart a separate political course if these demands were ignored. He also hinted at the possibility of exiting the NDA.
Responding to this, Kushwaha sought to play down the public sparring. He said any issue concerning the alliance would be discussed internally. “We have consistently maintained that if there is any issue related to the NDA, it will be discussed within the NDA. We do not raise such matters in public, nor will we,” Kushwaha said.
However, political signals within the alliance suggest that Kushwaha may be in a weak position this time. His party has only four MLAs, far short of what is needed to secure a Rajya Sabha berth on its own. Indications from within the NDA suggest that he may not be accommodated again.
Kushwaha’s recent political trajectory has also drawn attention. After losing the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Karakat, he was nominated to the Rajya Sabha. His wife later became an MLA from Sasaram, and his son, Deepak Prakash, was inducted as a minister following the Bihar Assembly elections. These developments have led to murmurs of nepotism, an accusation the NDA is keen to avoid. Against this backdrop, it appears unlikely that Kushwaha will be renominated.
The five seats going to the polls include those held by Premchand Gupta and Amarendra Dhari Singh of the RJD, Harivansh Narayan Singh of the JD(U), Union Minister Ramnath Thakur, and Upendra Kushwaha. Elections will be held to fill all five.
Within the BJP, Nitin Nabin’s entry into the party’s national executive has made his Rajya Sabha berth almost certain. There is, however, uncertainty over the party’s second nominee, with Pawan Singh’s name doing the rounds. The JD(U) is expected to get two seats as part of the alliance arrangement.
Manjhi, meanwhile, has reiterated his position. Speaking at an event in Gaya, he said his party was promised two Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat ahead of the 2024 elections, but received only one Lok Sabha seat. He made it clear that if he does not get a Rajya Sabha seat through the NDA, he may reconsider his alliance, adding that he has no interest in holding ministerial office.
Mathematically, a candidate will need the support of at least 41 MLAs to win a Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar this time. The state has 243 Assembly seats, and with five Rajya Sabha seats up for election, dividing 243 by six yields 40.5. In practical terms, that means backing from a minimum of 41 MLAs is required to secure a seat.