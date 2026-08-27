ETV Bharat / state

Upcoming Teachers' Recruitment Exam To Be Held In Single Phase: Bihar CM

Patna: The teachers' recruitment exams to be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission next month will be held in a single phase, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday, acceding to a major demand of protesting job aspirants.

The announcement on X was made following a meeting between a delegation of protesters and the chief minister.

This came days after the state capital witnessed a pitched battle between job aspirants and police as the demonstrators tried to march to the chief minister's residence demanding a single-tier teacher job exam and a transparent recruitment process.

In a post on X on Thursday, Choudhary said, "The government has been serious about the demands of students from the very beginning."