Upcoming Teachers' Recruitment Exam To Be Held In Single Phase: Bihar CM
This comes after the Patna witnessed battle between job aspirants and police demanding a single-tier teacher job exam and a transparent recruitment process.
By PTI
Published : August 27, 2026 at 9:04 PM IST
Patna: The teachers' recruitment exams to be conducted by the Bihar Public Service Commission next month will be held in a single phase, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said on Thursday, acceding to a major demand of protesting job aspirants.
The announcement on X was made following a meeting between a delegation of protesters and the chief minister.
This came days after the state capital witnessed a pitched battle between job aspirants and police as the demonstrators tried to march to the chief minister's residence demanding a single-tier teacher job exam and a transparent recruitment process.
In a post on X on Thursday, Choudhary said, "The government has been serious about the demands of students from the very beginning."
"Now, a decision has been taken.. that this year's TRE-4 examination will be conducted in a single phase," the chief minister wrote in the post.
He also said the government has taken several other important decisions.
"The state government has constituted an expert committee on examination reforms to recommend improvements in various exams. The panel, chaired by a sitting judge of the Patna High Court, will also hear the grievances of students related to various examinations," Choudhary said.
He added that the government has launched the Vidyaarthi Sahayata Portal and Vidyaarthi Sahayata Shivir programme for prompt resolution of students' problems and complaints.