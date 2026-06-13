UP Youth Writes Emotional Letter To PM; Expresses 'Unwavering' Faith In His Leadership
Ashutosh Yadav, a resident of Kanpur, expressed confidence that India will emerge stronger under Modi's leadership and achieve the goal of developed nation by 2047.
By PTI
Published : June 13, 2026 at 12:59 PM IST
New Delhi: A young competitive exam aspirant from Uttar Pradesh has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing unwavering faith in his leadership amid the global instability, conflict and the resulting economic challenges.
Ashutosh Yadav, a resident of Kanpur, said in his letter that the current global situation has had a widespread impact on energy supplies, trade, and supply chains, making Modi's emphasis on self-reliance, restraint, and national interest a source of inspiration for crores of Indians.
Yadav said his entire family was ready to make any necessary sacrifice in the interest of the nation and had resolved to reduce dependence on non-essential imported goods to avoid unnecessary pressure on India's foreign exchange reserves.
Referring to media reports suggesting that Modi had spoken about cutting down on expenses related to his security, Tadav expressed concern and said while the prime minister's simplicity and spirit of sacrifice were inspiring, his security must remain the top priority. He said citizens may endure hardships, but they cannot accept any compromise on the prime minister's safety.
"You are not just a public representative, but a symbol of hope, faith, and inspiration for crores of Indians. You are an invaluable asset to this nation," Yadav said in his letter to Modi.
Yadav further wrote, "We will bear shortages, endure hardships, and even stay hungry, but we will never let any harm come to India's self-respect, identity, and sovereignty". Appreciating Modi's leadership during the Covid pandemic, Yadav said, "The leadership which provided hope and confidence to the country during that difficult phase remains an inspiration for crores of Indians even today".
He expressed confidence that India will emerge stronger under Modi's leadership and achieve the goal of a developed nation by 2047. The letter also conveyed greetings and blessings for the prime minister from his grandmother Indrani Devi, and parents Shyam Singh and Sudha Yadav. Yadav also mentioned his late younger brother, Abhishek Yadav, saying the prime minister had been a source of inspiration for him.
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