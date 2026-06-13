ETV Bharat / state

UP Youth Writes Emotional Letter To PM; Expresses 'Unwavering' Faith In His Leadership

New Delhi: A young competitive exam aspirant from Uttar Pradesh has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing unwavering faith in his leadership amid the global instability, conflict and the resulting economic challenges.

Ashutosh Yadav, a resident of Kanpur, said in his letter that the current global situation has had a widespread impact on energy supplies, trade, and supply chains, making Modi's emphasis on self-reliance, restraint, and national interest a source of inspiration for crores of Indians.

Yadav said his entire family was ready to make any necessary sacrifice in the interest of the nation and had resolved to reduce dependence on non-essential imported goods to avoid unnecessary pressure on India's foreign exchange reserves.

Referring to media reports suggesting that Modi had spoken about cutting down on expenses related to his security, Tadav expressed concern and said while the prime minister's simplicity and spirit of sacrifice were inspiring, his security must remain the top priority. He said citizens may endure hardships, but they cannot accept any compromise on the prime minister's safety.