UP: Youth Goes To Tantrik To Win Ex-Girlfriend Back, Gets Killed During Ritual Over Money

Kanpur (UP): Police on Sunday arrested a self-styled 'tantrik' for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old man near a mazar in Shivli after a dispute over 'vashikaran' rituals, officials said.

The victim, identified as Rajababu from Arshadpur village, had sought the accused, Neelu, to allegedly help him win back his former girlfriend, who had married another man in April.

He initially paid the tantrik Rs 36,000 and later an additional Rs 1.5 lakh for the promised rituals, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Dehat) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said.

On the evening of November 24, Neelu called Rajababu to his village for "final rituals". After purchasing liquor, the two proceeded to a nearby field where Neelu staged a fake ritual and made the youth write a note, police said.