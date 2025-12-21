ETV Bharat / state

Youth From UP Arrested With Fake Passport In Bihar's Gaya Airport

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had previously travelled to Thailand using the same fake passport. He worked at a garment store there. Police are now investigating his other connections and the network involved in making and issuing fake passports.

The accused, identified as Rajeshwar Shahi, is a resident of Deoria district in Uttar Pradesh. He arrived at the airport on Friday, but his passport was found to be fake during immigration checks.

Police produced Rajeshwar in court from where he was sent to jail. Meanwhile, negligence on the part of the Immigration department came to for in the case. As per reports, after detaining Rajeshwar, the immigration team failed to inform Airport Director Awadhesh Kumar and CISF officials. They only learned of the incident upon arriving at the airport. The director said he is discussing the matter with the Immigration department.

The lack of coordination between departments has raised questions about the airport's security system. Reports stated that the immigration officials handed over the accused to the police in the evening, but the airport administration remained unaware of the development all day.

Magadh Police Station Station House Officer Krishna Kumar said that Rajeshwar confessed that his original passport had been cancelled due to non-renewal. "Instead of obtaining a new passport legally, he had a fake passport made in Deoria," he said.