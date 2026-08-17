ETV Bharat / state

UP: Woman SI Suspended For Sharing 'Objectionable' Video On Social Media

Meerut: A woman sub-inspector of Uttar Pradesh Police was suspended on Sunday for allegedly sharing an objectionable video on social media and violating the department's social media policy, police said.

They said Sub-Inspector (SI) Anu, posted at the police lines here, regularly shared videos on YouTube and Instagram of gym workouts, fitness tips and aspects of her personal life. Her accounts also identified her as an SI of Uttar Pradesh Police.

Questions were raised after a QR code appeared in a recently shared video. Following the circulation of the video, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Avinash Pandey suspended Anu.