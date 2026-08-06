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From Tailor To ‘Vidyut Sakhi’: UP Woman Collects Over Rs 4 Crore In Power Bills

Vidyut Sakhi Farzana ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has become a symbol of rural women’s empowerment after collecting more than Rs4 crore in electricity bill payments over the past year as a ‘Vidyut Sakhi’ under a self-help group initiative. Farzana, a resident of Basantpur Sainthli village in Muradnagar block, was previously a homemaker while earning around Rs 4,000-5,000 a month through tailoring. She helped her husband, who works as daily wage labour. She later joined the electricity department’s rural outreach programme, which enables trained women to collect electricity bill payments for consumers in villages. Vidyut Sakhi Farzana (ETV Bharat) Initially, Farzana visited villages on her scooter carrying a handheld billing machine, collecting electricity bill payments from consumers at their doorsteps. Residents could pay either in cash or through digital modes, after which she issued receipts immediately. Officials said the doorstep service reduced the need for villagers to travel long distances to electricity offices, while Farzana gradually earned the trust of consumers through her transparent and reliable work. Officials said Farzana has facilitated the collection of more than Rs 4 crore in electricity bills over the last 12 months, earning around Rs 2.5 lakh in commission through the incentive-based system. Vidyut Sakhi Farzana used to work as a tailor (ETV Bharat)