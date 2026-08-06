From Tailor To ‘Vidyut Sakhi’: UP Woman Collects Over Rs 4 Crore In Power Bills
A Ghaziabad homemaker turned ‘Vidyut Sakhi’ has collected over Rs 4 crore in electricity bill payments, becoming a role model for rural women’s empowerment.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad has become a symbol of rural women’s empowerment after collecting more than Rs4 crore in electricity bill payments over the past year as a ‘Vidyut Sakhi’ under a self-help group initiative.
Farzana, a resident of Basantpur Sainthli village in Muradnagar block, was previously a homemaker while earning around Rs 4,000-5,000 a month through tailoring. She helped her husband, who works as daily wage labour. She later joined the electricity department’s rural outreach programme, which enables trained women to collect electricity bill payments for consumers in villages.
Initially, Farzana visited villages on her scooter carrying a handheld billing machine, collecting electricity bill payments from consumers at their doorsteps. Residents could pay either in cash or through digital modes, after which she issued receipts immediately. Officials said the doorstep service reduced the need for villagers to travel long distances to electricity offices, while Farzana gradually earned the trust of consumers through her transparent and reliable work.
Officials said Farzana has facilitated the collection of more than Rs 4 crore in electricity bills over the last 12 months, earning around Rs 2.5 lakh in commission through the incentive-based system.
Recognising her performance, the electricity department later assigned her a cash counter at the Muradnagar electricity centre. She now spends around two hours daily at the office collecting bill payments before travelling to nearby villages to continue doorstep collections. The cash received during the day is deposited into her bank account as part of the payment process.
Alongside her work, she resumed her education after years of discontinuing her studies due to financial constraints. She has completed graduation and is enrolled in postgraduate studies and is currently pursuing an LLB degree.
Farzana said the respect she earned in society is more valuable than the income. "Villagers now recognise me by my name and often encourage other women to follow a similar path towards financial independence," she said.
Using her earnings, Farzana purchased a scooter, which has become an essential part of her daily work, allowing her to cover several villages efficiently. She also encourages local women to explore self-employment opportunities through government-supported initiatives.
She also resumed her education after being forced to discontinue her studies at a young age due to financial hardships and family responsibilities following her mother's death. She has since completed her graduation, enrolled in postgraduate studies and is currently pursuing an LLB degree.
Farzana said education is not only a means to secure employment but also helps individuals become aware of their rights and responsibilities.
Apart from supporting her family financially, she is investing in her children’s education and motivating other women in her village to pursue education and self-employment opportunities.
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