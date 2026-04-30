ETV Bharat / state

UP: Two Nepali Minors Rescued From 'Trafficking' Near Indo-Nepal Border

Shravasti: Two minor girls from Nepal were rescued from an alleged human trafficking bid by police, the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and an NGO in a joint operation, near the Indo-Nepal border here, officials said on Thursday. The girls were safely handed over to their families on Wednesday through the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), police said.

Superintendent of Police Rahul Bhati said the operation was carried out on April 28 following a tip-off from Mohammad Yusuf, a representative of the NGO 'Dehat India'.

Acting on the information, an Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) team, along with local police, SSB personnel and NGO representatives, conducted a joint probe in the Suiya area under Sirsia police station limits, where the two minors were found under suspicious circumstances near the Nepal border.