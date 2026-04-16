ETV Bharat / state

UP: Two Held In Bijnor Over 'Anti-National' Activities, Separate Cases; Foreign Links Probed

Bijnor: Two people have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor in connection with alleged anti-national activities linked to separate incidents, police said on Thursday.

Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Chaturvedi said Sameer was arrested in Najibabad for allegedly maintaining contact with individuals based in Saudi Arabia and South Africa, who were attempting to recruit youths in India for terror-related activities.

According to police, Sameer was in touch with Aqib, based in Saudi Arabia, and Majul, based in South Africa, through Instagram. They allegedly tried to lure youths into building a terror network in India, indulging in anti-national activities and damaging railway tracks.

During questioning, Sameer admitted that Aqib had been instigating him towards such activities, police said. Two other accused, Uvaid and Jalal, had been arrested earlier in the case.

Police added that lookout notices have been issued against Aqib and Majul.